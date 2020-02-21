🔥Muslim leader Raafat Maglad returns to Regent's Park mosque for Friday prayers after stabbing attack🔥

The Muslim prayer leader who was stabbed during an attack at a London mosque has returned for Friday prayers.

Raafat Maglad was stabbed inside London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park on Thursday afternoon. He was treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

With his arm in a sling, the leader, who is in his 70s, was escorted inside the mosque by security.

He had earlier told the Standard: “This attack won’t change my behaviour. Nothing will stop me praying, and I will be back calling prayers as soon as I can.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrived at the mosque to join worshippers for Friday prayers.

He was greeted with a hug by director general Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan.

During the incident on Thursday, worshippers tackled the suspect before he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder inside the mosque.