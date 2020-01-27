🔥Musician linked to Harry Potter star🔥

Mark Ronson knows how to make magic happen in the studio, so his new girlfriend is a perfect match.

The Sun reports the British ­producer is spellbound with actress Genevieve Gaunt, who previously played Hogwarts ­student witch Pansy Parkinson in 2004’s Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban.

According to the publication, the couple have secretly been dating for the past five months and he recently whisked her away on a romantic trip to Milan.

They were pictured together at a Louis Vuitton party in October, although no one realised at the time that they were already an item.

media_camera Mark Ronson split from his wife last year. Picture: Getty Images.

A source close to the star said: “Mark is really into ­Genevieve but he’s aware of the spotlight so they have kept the relationship low-key so far.

“But now they are really close and he has told his wider circle of friends how much she means to him.

“Mark’s schedule has been a bit easier in the last few months so they’ve had time to enjoy each other’s company and take a trip together. They both seem really happy.”

Since appearing in Harry Potter — her first major screen role — London-born Genevieve has starred in US TV shows The Royals and Knightfall.

Mark’s new romance comes almost two years after his split from actress wife Josephine De La Baume, which inspired last year’s heartbreak album Late Night Feelings.

Last May I told how Mark had also separated from US telly executive Rebecca Schwartz — his first relationship following his divorce — after seven months.

media_camera Genevieve Gaunt portrayed Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: Warner Bros.

Seven-time winner Mark was snubbed in the nominations for tonight’s Grammys, but is expected at the Brits next month where Miley Cyrus collaboration ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ is up for Song Of The Year.

He shouldn’t have to write any more of those sad songs now.

