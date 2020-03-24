🔥Music to listen to while you work: From jazz and ambient techno to classical🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Working from home, as many of us are now doing, can be a drag. Sat on your sofa and hunched over a laptop, going from video call to video call, it’s important to do what you can to make the days go by a little quicker.

Listening to the right music can help you lock into concentration mode, banish any boredom and cut through the stress of working remotely.

But which albums should you listen to? Picking music to work from home to is trickier than it sounds. Anything that’s too involved can be distracting — if it’s too sedate, your productivity might suffer.

Here, we’ve picked out our favourite WFH albums, drawn from the personal recommendations of the Standard’s own writers, covering ambient, electronic, jazz and beyond.

Gas — Königsforst

Wolfgang Voigt, aka Gas, is the master of ambient techno. We like working to any of his albums, but Königsforst is a good place to start if you’re new to the German producer — it’s got that thudding techno kick drum to keep you focused, and it’s surrounded by enough ambience to block out any other noise. Check out his album Pop for something lighter and less beat-heavy.

Brian Eno — Ambient 1/Music For Airports

We couldn’t do a WFH playlist without mentioning Mr Eno. His Music For Airports album is probably the best ambient album of all time and is perfect for some stay-at-home stress relief. The music was composed with the intention of defusing any tensions among travellers in an airport, so it should do the trick for anyone slaving away in their living room. We also included this album on our list of favourite comfort songs — check that out here.

Bill Evans Trio — Waltz For Debby

Jazz is always a bit of a risk when working from home — there’s nothing quite like an arrhythmic saxophone squawk to pierce your zone of concentration. That’s why Waltz For Debby by the masterful Bill Evans Trio is always a reliable album for us. Evans’ piano work is gentle and delicate, and the drums and bass are suitably uncomplicated.

Gaussian Curve — The Distance

Another lovely piece of ambient, this time from the trio Gaussian Curve. The Distance is a calm, relaxing voyage, but has enough of a groove to it to make sure you don’t get lost in a reverie when you’re meant to be preparing for that Zoom call with your boss.

Johann Sebastian Bach — Cello Suites Nos 1, 5 and 6

We’re not going to pretend we’re experts in classical music, but we are a fan of whacking on the notorious JSB when we’re looking for some WFH fodder. Our go-to is on Spotify, and it’s a collection of his first, second and sixth suites for unaccompanied cello. Things can get a bit intense, especially when it dives into C Minor, but we find the whole thing usefully hypnotic.

The Other People Place — Lifestyles of the Laptop Cafe

If you need something a bit more dancey and upbeat to stay on track, but don’t necessarily want to get the rave on, Lifestyles of the Laptop Cafe is a perfect choice. It takes a sunny, laid-back approach to techno and electro and is sure to get the toes tapping while you fill out those spreadsheets. The track Sunrays is a particular delight.

A Winged Victory for the Sullen — The Undivided Five

Our film and music writer Harry Fletcher swears by A Winged Victory for the Sullen when it comes to WFH music. His top pick from the ambient duo is their 2019 album The Undivided Five, with its soothing soundscapes of swelling strings and airy pianos. If it’s your kind of thing, you’re bound to enjoy their self-titled debut album, too.

Grouper — Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill

This one comes with a warning: as the album title suggests, this is hardly the most uplifting album on the list, but if you’re in the right mood then it’s perfect. A gorgeous piece of melancholy dream pop, the hazy acoustic guitars are awash with reverb and the vocals are ethereal. It’s all so subtly done that it won’t distract you too much.

The Cinematic Orchestra — The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

Another recommendation from one of our staffers, arts writer Zoe Paskett, this is the soundtrack to the 2008 documentary The Crimson Wing, which follows a group of flamingos on Lake Natron in Tanzania. The lush orchestral music conjures the great expanse of that setting, so it might provide some welcome escapism.

Khruangbin — Con Todo El Mundo

With a blissed-out, calmly psychedelic vibe, this album comes from Texan outfit Khruangbin. It draws in some elements of dub, a fair bit of funk and soul, as well as plenty from Latin America and the Middle East. It all comes together in a sleek synthesis, adding some much-needed chill to your working day.