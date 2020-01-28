🔥Music, mayhem, and mutual animosity: how are Aerosmith still rocking?🔥

After decades spent battling snobbery, addiction, and each other, Aerosmith remain America’s greatest rock band. But only just, writes Ian Winwood
In the autumn of 1972, Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer was walking in the group’s adopted home-city of Boston. With work finished on the quintet’s eponymous debut album, the drummer was in a sunny mood. He spotted band mate Joe Perry on the other side of the road and crossed over to be with him.
“Hey Joe, how you doin’?” Kramer said. “Can I walk with you?”
“Yeah, sure,” the guitarist replied.
The drummer decided it was time to ask a question that had been weighing on his mind. “So Joe,” he said, “why can’t we be friends?”
Perry’s answer came without pause. “Why? Just because we’re in a band, we gotta be friends?”
The 69-year old drummer may have had cause to recall this exchange after a Superior Court Judge in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, denied his petition to rejoin Aerosmith for their performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kramer last performed with the band in April last year, before a shoulder injury forced him into a leave of absence.
“Although I’m extremely disappointed by the Judge’s ruling… I respect it,” he said in a statement, before duly disrespecting it. On the weekend of January 18, Joey Kramer attempted to enter a rehearsal facility in LA at which the group he joined in 1970 – he gave Aerosmith their name, too, from the Sinclair Lewis novel Arrowhead – were preparing their medley of monster-hits for the Grammys.
In what looks like a publicity stunt, Kramer made sure that his approach was filmed. Subsequently aired on the tabloid news channel TMZ, the clip shows a security man at the door tell the drummer “we ask that you not come in to the property. We’ve been hired by the other four members of the band to ask you that you don’t come in today.”
To which a reasonable response would be, ‘Wow! Has it really come to this?’ It isn’t much to do with the half-hearted nature of Kramer’s approach, either – “okay,” he responds, and walks meekly away telling his obstructers “you’re just doing your job” – or even, really, the sordid notion of four musicians declining to speak face to face to a man they’ve known for half a century.
It’s that after a 49-year tenure with a dysfunctional band who at one time thought nothing of cutting a $20,000 cheque for a pound of cocaine – in fact, the cost of blow was even priced into the budget of 1982’s Rock In A Hard Place album – Joey Kramer has been told to do one because of a shoulder injury.
By far my favourite story from Aerosmith’s days of living on the edge was of a tour in the 1970s on which they decided to change the running order of their set-list to make the first number of the night a song that had previously been performed last. The band at this time were so wasted that they left the stage after only one number, believing that their night’s work was done. “It sounds like something that might have happened,” Joe Perry told me last year.
It would be wrong to say that in 2019 Aerosmith have entered a period of gentle dotage. It has been eight years since the group’s last studio album – there have been only three this century – but as a live concern their operation ticks along nicely. A lucrative residency at the MGM in Las Vegas continues until the summer, after which the band embark on 14-date tour of stadiums and arenas in Europe. This too is lucrative; anyone wishing to shake hands with Joe Perry and singer Steven Tyler in London or Manchester will be £1,200 poorer for having done so.
If such stiff tariffs serve to widen the pay-gap between ‘heritage’ acts and younger performers – I recently spoke to one member of a young major-label rock band who, between albums, works in a shop – at least audiences are paying to see a genuinely totemic band. Last summer I asked Joe Perry to nominate America’s first truly great rock group, to which he answered “the J. Geils Band.” He’s wrong – it’s Aerosmith.
At first, not even their record company appreciated the talent they had on their books. As the band made their bones with albums such as Aerosmith and Get Your Wings, Columbia Records only had eyes for an emerging Bruce Springsteen. 1975 saw the release of both artists’ crucial third albums, Toys In The Attic and Born To Run. Only the former went to number one.
Toys In The Attic contained two hit singles – the pulsating Sweet Emotion and the irrepressible Walk This Way – but it was on the road that Aerosmith cultivated their audience. The band’s live campaigns could be summed up in the sentence “Led Zeppelin won’t come to your town, but we will.” This approach served them well, particularly in the Rust Belt cities of Middle America. As Joe Perry would later write, “no band covered more American soil. No band worked the heartland any harder… we were there in your face, every few months.”
At a concert at the Old Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, they met a diminutive drug dealer named Brimstone who duly became their supplier in the Midwest and earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts. Elsewhere, “product” was harder to come by. After a tour of Japan in 1977 that left the band bug-eyed and bereft, Aerosmith flew home via Hawaii and convened with a consignment of cocaine headed their way from Boston. So delighted were the band and crew by the package that awaited them at their hotel that they racked out an entire ounce on a mirror. “We did drugs – drugs, drugs, and more drugs,” Steven Tyler once said.
“I don’t think there was ever a point where people didn’t show up because they were too stoned,” Joe Perry told me. “We had this undercurrent where it was fine to party and fine to do that, and we’d do it together sometimes, but nothing’s gonna get in the way of us writing music and practicing for the tour. If we were as f_____ up as [some people] would have you believe, we wouldn’t have been able to put out the records that we did or to have played the size of stadiums that we did.”
Coming from someone who once lost his demo tapes for the album Draw The Line – he eventually found them in a cookie jar – this is pushing it. While recording the LP, Perry crashed his motorcycle on the same day that Joey Kramer totaled his Ferrari. Wired and paranoid, Steven Tyler secretly recorded his band mates’ conversations on covert equipment purchased in Japan. Producer Jack Douglas told the music channel VH1 that “people were shooting, bullets were flying, it was insane.”
Draw The Line represented the beginning of what looked like the end. The band were coughing up blood in Europe and collapsing on private planes. In 1979 Joe Perry was fired by Steven Tyler after his wife, Elyssa, threw a glass of milk over the wife of bassist Tom Hamilton. Despite this unpleasantness occurring backstage at the World Series of Rock at the Cleveland Stadium – 75,000-people, Aerosmith headlining – by the start of the 1980s the band were broke. Out on his ear, Perry was pursued by manager David Krebs for a room service bill for – and this is not a typo – $84,000.
Even the band’s rapprochement was drug-related. Having moved to New York City, the promise of a gram of cocaine a day enticed Steven Tyler back to Boston to work with Joe Perry once more. But even under new management, and with a new record company behind them, the road to sobriety was paved with many – cough – bumps. Worse yet, Done With Mirrors, Aerosmith’s hesitant comeback album, stalled at the box office.
The band struggled to get themselves straight. At a 7am intervention for their singer, Perry spoke of being hurt by Tyler nodding out at rehearsal during a guitar solo; it was pointed out to him, not unreasonably, that he was the person that had supplied the dope. When the ‘Toxic Twins’, as they were by now known, arrived in New Jersey to film the video clip that accompanied Run DMC’s version of Walk This Way, both men were enlivened by visits to their respective dealers in New York.
This new version of the band’s classic song propelled Aerosmith into the lives of an audience that listened to music with their eyes. In this they were not alone – during the 1980s everyone from ZZ Top to Steve Winwood successfully harnessed MTV’s extraordinary reach – but no other performers raised before the age of the music video looked quite so born to being on the box.
For the first time in their career, Aerosmith declined to shoot themselves in the arm. They hired a new producer, outside co-songwriters, and a video director; in the United States alone they sold more than 19-million albums in six years. The band broke as if brand-new in Europe, a continent they had all but ignored over the previous decade. So convincing was their adaptation to the modern world that with time the group began to define a second era of mainstream hard rock in much the same way they had the first.
“We did things that went against the grain of our original vision in the 1970s.” writes Joe Perry in his book Rocks: In And Out Of Aerosmith. “But this was a new era. We slipped under the wire and still looked young enough to fit in with the new baby bands on MTV. As a result, we were bigger than ever… we also played better than ever.”
Purists hearing Steven Tyler over-emoting on blancmange-ballads such as Angel and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – effective enough, but bereft of the insouciant ease of the early-day classic Dream On – disagreed. “Strange how potent cheap music is,” said Noel Coward in a truism that could almost have been spoken with airplay-Aerosmith in mind. But other songs from the same period – Permanent Vacation, Love In An Elevator, Young Lust – rock as capably, and as devilishly, as anything that came before.
“He doesn’t like anyone but he really likes you guys,” Courtney Love told Joe Perry backstage at the Seattle Coliseum Center in the summer of 1993 after the guitarist had shared a conversation with Kurt Cobain. Elsewhere, praise came from Nirvana’s fellow Washingtonians Pearl Jam, who performed a cover version of Draw The Line at Fenway Park in Boston.
Some admirers were less talented, and less well-intentioned. Sebastian Bach from Skid Row pleaded with Tyler and Perry to smoke a joint with him so he could boast at having done so. The pair refused, and Bach had to content himself with being remembered as the person who wore a t-shirt onstage that read AIDS Kills Fags Dead.
“New bands said that they’d been raised on groups like us,” Joe Perry said. “We didn’t have to adjust to any changes in music because, in my view, our sound [is] classic… our brand of blues-rooted rock [isn’t] outmoded. I don’t believe it ever will be.”
If the guitarist is right, and probably he is, Aerosmith’s train could keep-a-rollin’ for as long as its members are physically able to man the footplate (age 67, rhythm guitarist Brad Whitford is the group’s youngest member). But as ever with this most combustible of groups, the problems are often mental, in both senses of the word. Even when clean, the history of Aerosmith is a parable writ heavy with psychobabble and intrigue.
Wary of scotching a $30-million dollar recording contract, in the 1990s the sober musicians reluctantly entered rehab after their manager at the time convinced them they were co-dependent with their own partners. As grown men, the quintet discussed whether their singer receiving fellatio on tour broke the boundaries of their hard-won collective abstinence. Whether wasted or straight, Aerosmith squabbled; unsurprising, then, that Steven Tyler believes “mutual animosity is a necessary part of a band’s chemistry.”
I asked Joe Perry if he considers his band mates to be his friends. “Yeah,” he answered, “as a matter of fact we’re probably better friends now than we’ve ever been. We’ve had some good times together, and we’ve also had some ups and downs. But we’re on a very long up right now.”
Which is good news for Aerosmith and their many fans, and news to Joey Kramer.