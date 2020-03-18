🔥Music in the air as housebound fans watch gigs on VR headsets🔥

A London-listed virtual reality concerts specialist proved a rare bright spot amid the coronavirus crisis today, posting a surge in sales as housebound consumers watch gigs on headsets.

EVR, which runs the Melody VR brand, said that it had seen a 56% spike in sales over the past seven days.

Restrictions on public gatherings have seen a wave of concerts cancelled. The company said: “We believe our technology affords fans the closest possible opportunity of experiencing the next best thing to being at a venue or show.”

EVR primarily films gigs that users can pay to watch later. It also has a nascent live streaming business, and has shown performances from Wireless Festival and a Liam Payne gig on its platform. Its shares rose 0.33p to 2.83p.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin this week filmed a free concert for fans in his living room in the face of the virus.

The organisers of Glastonbury were today forced to cancel this year’s iteration of the festival. London music label Defected Records said it will stream a 12-hour “virtual festival” from midday on Friday, filmed at the Ministry of Sound club.