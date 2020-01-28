🔥Museum worker gets all the applause for turning an empty display case into a work of art🔥

Anything can be art if you believe.

A banana taped to a wall. An abandoned petrol station. Even an empty display case, as one museum worker has proved.

Amy Judd was asked to fill a vacant exhibit at the Royston Musem in Hertfordshire with a note apologising for the artwork’s absence.

Instead, she decided to get creative, turning the cabinet into a piece of art in its own right.

She put in a sign titling the work Empty Case, with the description: ‘This daring display represents the time between taking objects out and putting new ones back in’.

The end result has been hailed as ‘worthy of the Tate’.

The museum’s manager and curator, Madeline Odent, shared a photo of Amy’s work online, which quickly racked up loads of shares and responses.

Madeline said: ‘We just want to show we’re real people with a real sense of humour – and this gives us all a laugh.”

‘ArtDecider, which semi-seriously determines whether any given oddity in Heritage is ‘art’ or not, has labelled our display as ‘art’, so we’re fairly proud of that.’

Other people labelled the work ‘genius’ and described it as ‘better than a banana duct taped to a wall’.

We’d have to agree.

This isn’t the only genius bit of art Amy has created.

In another empty case she included a sign reading: ‘A Foggy Day in Meldreth. Taken during one of the foggiest days in the 1980s, this photograph gives a real sense of how absolutely nothing could be seen in the nearby village in Meldreth’.

