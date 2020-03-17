🔥Museum of the Home, formerly Geffrye Museum, to reopen in September after £18milllion revamp🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Museum of the Home will reopen on September 19 after an £18milllion refit.

The east London institution, formerly known as the Geffrye Museum, has doubled its amount of public space thanks to the lottery-funded revamp and updated its displays.

Visitors to the old Grade I-listed almshouses which are home to the museum will find a new library and cafe as well as a new entrance opposite Hoxton Station.

Director Sonia Solicari said: “We can’t wait to throw open the doors and welcome visitors old and new to explore our transformed spaces, stories and programmes – and our much-loved Rooms and Gardens Through Time.”

The extra room will allow it to examine different ways of living including the domestic life of students and life in different homes from canal boats to sheltered housing.

More of its 400-year-old collection will be able to go on show in new displays including one dedicated to Domestic Gamechangers that will lift the lid on how innovations from telephones to televisions changed the way we live.

Ms Solicari said: “It took until the 1970s for central heating to become commonplace in British homes.

“Finally, at the turn of a dial, the whole house could be heated to the desired temperature. This allowed leisure activities to become scattered across the home, and children and teenagers could retreat to their own private world in their bedrooms.

“Our homes are now warmer than ever before. Recently though, we have begun to weigh up the cost of this convenience with its significant environmental impact.”

The museum first opened its doors in 1914 when it was dedicated to furniture and woodwork before gradually changing its focus down the years.

It is still raising the final £530,000 needed to complete its plans and has launched the Sow A Seed campaign to raise £10,000 to restore its gardens by asking people to sponsor its plants.

For more information go to museumofthehome.org.uk