🔥Murphia List 2020: Irish influence on London's food and drink looms larger than ever🔥
The influence of Ireland and the Irish on London’s eating and drinking is being celebrated in the city tonight, as Hot Dinners announce their sixth annual Murphia list.
Recognising the input of the Irish across London’s hospitality industry, this year’s list is the longest yet, with 57 names across seven categories. Tonight’s party will be held in Gibney’s London, the bar space beneath Richard Corrigan’s Daffodil Mulligan – one of the capital’s most recent Irish successes from one of the capital’s longest-standing Irish operators.
Daffy’s is one of three new Irish restaurants to open since last year’s list, alongside Anna Haugh’s Myrtle and Robin and Sarah Gill’s Darby’s. A fourth, Adrian Martin’s Wildflower – a concept which puts fine-dining in a shipping container – opens on Wednesday.
This year’s list leans into a theme of family, noting sisters Johanna and Aoife Ledwidge, co-owners of Clerkenwell’s J + A Café, and the Peyton siblings of the Peyton + Byrne restaurant group. Similarly, Daffodil Mulligan’s is fronted Richie Corrigan, Richard’s son, while Gibney’s is looked after by Cormac Gibney, son of publican Tony.
Hot Dinners co-founder Catherine Hanly said: “With so much bad news around, it’s lovely to have something to celebrate – and the links between Ireland and London’s food and drink scene have, if anything, become even closer.”
The full list is below.
Chefs
Kenneth Culhane, The Dysart
Shauna Froydenlund, Marcus
Fiona Hannon, Bentley’s
Anna Haugh, Myrtle
Colin Kelly, 22 Grosvenor Square
Marguerite Keogh, The Five Fields
Simon Lamont, Seabird (re-entry)
Adrian Martin, Wildflower (new)
Dave McCarthy, Scott’s
Aidan McGee, Corrigan’s Mayfair
Tom Mullin, Pizza Pilgirms
Patrick Powell, Allegra
Clare Smyth MBE, Core by Clare Smyth
Restaurateurs
Sinead Campbell, Bong Bong’s Manila Kanteen
Richard Corrigan, Corrigan Collection
John Devitt, Koya
Garrett Fitzgerald, Butchies
Robin and Sarah Gill, The Dairy, Counter Culture, Sorella, Darby’s and The Yard
Brian Hannon, Super 8 Restaurants (Smoking Goat, Kiln, Brat)
John King, Bowling Bird
Aoife and Johanna Ledwidge, J+A Cafe (new)
Siobhan, Marie and Caitriona Peyton, Roastery + Toastery (new)
David Moore, Pied a Terre
John Nugent, Green & Fortune
Oliver Peyton, Peyton & Byrne
Mark and Alan Wogan, Homeslice
Bars
Patrick Dardis, Young & Co.’s Brewery
Gearoid Devane, Trade
Cormac Gibney, Gibney’s (new)
James Goggin, Empirical Spirits (new)
Aaron Wall and Ciarán Smith, Homeboy
Front of House
Richie Corrigan, Daffodil Mulligan (re-entry)
Conor Daly, Allegra (new)
Darren McHugh, The Ledbury
Oisin Rogers, The Guinea Grill
Garreth Walsh, Kimpton Fitzroy
The producers
Evin O’Riordain, The Kernel Brewery
Darragh O’Shea, O’Shea’s Butchers
Steve Ryan, 40FT Brewery
Media
Jessica Corrigan, Crab Communications
Diana Henry, Food Writer and broadcaster
Niamh Shields, Eat like a girl
Joe Warwick, World Restaurant Awards
Behind the scenes
Gary Dunne, London Irish Centre (new)
Richard O’Connell, Seasoned Consultancy
Jim Lyons, Claridge’s
Noel Mahony, BaxterStorey
Sinead Mallozzi, sketch
Charlie McCarthy, A Drop of Irish
Paul McKenna, Red Branch Hospitality
Alex Muir, sketch