🔥Murphia List 2020: Irish influence on London's food and drink looms larger than ever🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The influence of Ireland and the Irish on London’s eating and drinking is being celebrated in the city tonight, as Hot Dinners announce their sixth annual Murphia list.

Recognising the input of the Irish across London’s hospitality industry, this year’s list is the longest yet, with 57 names across seven categories. Tonight’s party will be held in Gibney’s London, the bar space beneath Richard Corrigan’s Daffodil Mulligan – one of the capital’s most recent Irish successes from one of the capital’s longest-standing Irish operators.

Daffy’s is one of three new Irish restaurants to open since last year’s list, alongside Anna Haugh’s Myrtle and Robin and Sarah Gill’s Darby’s. A fourth, Adrian Martin’s Wildflower – a concept which puts fine-dining in a shipping container – opens on Wednesday.

This year’s list leans into a theme of family, noting sisters Johanna and Aoife Ledwidge, co-owners of Clerkenwell’s J + A Café, and the Peyton siblings of the Peyton + Byrne restaurant group. Similarly, Daffodil Mulligan’s is fronted Richie Corrigan, Richard’s son, while Gibney’s is looked after by Cormac Gibney, son of publican Tony.

Hot Dinners co-founder Catherine Hanly said: “With so much bad news around, it’s lovely to have something to celebrate – and the links between Ireland and London’s food and drink scene have, if anything, become even closer.”

The full list is below.

Chefs

Kenneth Culhane, The Dysart

Shauna Froydenlund, Marcus

Fiona Hannon, Bentley’s

Anna Haugh, Myrtle

Colin Kelly, 22 Grosvenor Square

Marguerite Keogh, The Five Fields

Simon Lamont, Seabird (re-entry)

Adrian Martin, Wildflower (new)

Dave McCarthy, Scott’s

Aidan McGee, Corrigan’s Mayfair

Tom Mullin, Pizza Pilgirms

Patrick Powell, Allegra

Clare Smyth MBE, Core by Clare Smyth

Restaurateurs

Sinead Campbell, Bong Bong’s Manila Kanteen

Richard Corrigan, Corrigan Collection

John Devitt, Koya

Garrett Fitzgerald, Butchies

Robin and Sarah Gill, The Dairy, Counter Culture, Sorella, Darby’s and The Yard

Brian Hannon, Super 8 Restaurants (Smoking Goat, Kiln, Brat)

John King, Bowling Bird

Aoife and Johanna Ledwidge, J+A Cafe (new)

Siobhan, Marie and Caitriona Peyton, Roastery + Toastery (new)

David Moore, Pied a Terre

John Nugent, Green & Fortune

Oliver Peyton, Peyton & Byrne

Mark and Alan Wogan, Homeslice

Bars

Patrick Dardis, Young & Co.’s Brewery

Gearoid Devane, Trade

Cormac Gibney, Gibney’s (new)

James Goggin, Empirical Spirits (new)

Aaron Wall and Ciarán Smith, Homeboy

Front of House

Richie Corrigan, Daffodil Mulligan (re-entry)

Conor Daly, Allegra (new)

Darren McHugh, The Ledbury

Oisin Rogers, The Guinea Grill

Garreth Walsh, Kimpton Fitzroy

The producers

Evin O’Riordain, The Kernel Brewery

Darragh O’Shea, O’Shea’s Butchers

Steve Ryan, 40FT Brewery

Media

Jessica Corrigan, Crab Communications

Diana Henry, Food Writer and broadcaster

Niamh Shields, Eat like a girl

Joe Warwick, World Restaurant Awards

Behind the scenes

Gary Dunne, London Irish Centre (new)

Richard O’Connell, Seasoned Consultancy

Jim Lyons, Claridge’s

Noel Mahony, BaxterStorey

Sinead Mallozzi, sketch

Charlie McCarthy, A Drop of Irish

Paul McKenna, Red Branch Hospitality

Alex Muir, sketch