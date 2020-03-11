A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a teenager who died defending his female friend from being attacked.

Solomon Small was praised by police for his “unimaginable bravery” was stabbed multiple times in Brixton shortly before 2pm on August 15, 2019.

The 18-year-old trainee mechanic died of his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw the teenage attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, “fist bump” Solomon moments before slashing him in the neck and chest.

In a statement following the verdict, Solomon’s family called for an end to gang violence.

Victim: Solomon Small, 18

Solomon was approached by his killer around half an hour before his death as he walked down the road with his friend towards a supermarket cashpoint which she intended to use, the court heard.

They passed a kebab shop which Solomon’s attacker was stood outside.

Jurors heard how the two boys spoke for a short time and Solomon’s friend thought they seemed to know each other, although she described the other man’s attitude towards Solomon as cold.

Solomon’s friend then realised she did not need to use the cashpoint and the pair went into the supermarket instead.

After this, Solomon and his friend went to a café on Acre Lane before they headed to a friend’s house.

As they began walking in the direction of Corrance Road, they passed Solomon’s attacker again.

CCTV footage showed how after this second meeting the 17-year-old began following Solomon and his friend as they walked across Acre Lane and into Corrance Road.

Solomon told his friend that he was aware that they were being followed.

The 17-year-old then approached Solomon and started asking him questions, his demeanour had changed, and the pair began fighting, the court heard.

It was described how Solomon attempted to pull his attacker away from his friend and prevented him from getting close to her.

Corrance Road where Solomon was attacked and died

However, during the brawl, he suffered a number of stab wounds.

His attacker fled the scene and his friend called 999 but emergency workers were unable to save him.

Detectives were able to track down the 17-year-old and over the next few days recover burnt clothing during searches at a number of addresses in Brixton.

Tests carried out on the clothing found DNA could have come from Solomon’s attacker.

On Tuesday, August 20, the 17-year-old handed himself into the police accompanied by his mother and he was arrested and then charged with murder.

Despite turning himself in, the teenager repeatedly answered “no comment” to detectives’ questions throughout the course of several interviews.

Acting Detective Inspector Neil Cramer of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command South, said: “Solomon Small had his life tragically cut short by senseless violence.

“Even in his last moments, Solomon displayed unimaginable bravery. He pulled his attacker away from his friend to protect her even though this meant that he was wounded further.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for Solomon’s friends and family and I hope that this verdict brings them some peace. I want to commend Solomon’s friend who witnessed the attack and was with him as he died.

“She has shown incredible bravery, not only at the time of the murder, but also throughout the subsequent police investigation.

“Solomon Small had his life tragically cut short by senseless violence” (Met Police)

“There is no justification for such brutality. Tackling violence such as this remains a top priority for London policing.”

Solomon’s family said in a statement: “First and foremost we thank God for everything he has done for us in this case.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past seven months including our legal team and all the investigators. Our heart goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one through violence. We know your pain is unexplainable by words.

“As children of Rastafari, spiritually, we pray for Solomon’s soul. We are humbled in the knowledge that God will receive, guide and nurture him in his transition within the next realms of his life.

“Our son is gone and cannot be returned to us physically. No matter what sentence is given to his killer our son’s life will never be returned to us. So many youths are killing each other.

The 18-year-old protected his female friend at the expense of being further injured himself

“It saddens me to see so many youths have taken the wrong road and have got caught up in a negative lifestyle.

“Instead of each area formulating themselves into gangs I’m proposing that they formulate into businesses and if you want to challenge each other do it by establishing which business is more successful. This way instead of having gangs fighting each other we will have a multitude of businesses run by young entrepreneurs of the future, instead of planning how to stab and kill each other over trivial things.

“Our faith teaches us to seek peace and pursue it because it is the will of God for man.

“We pray The Most High grants us the spiritual, physical and mental strength with courage to carry on. The great pain and anguish of losing our child and the manner in which his life was taken will always be with us.”

The teenager will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, April 9.