🔥Murder probe launched after man, 54, found dead in Chelsea🔥

A murder probe has been launched after a 54-year-old man was found dead inside a property in Chelsea.

Met Police officers were called to St Mark’s Grove at 6.50pm yesterday to reports of an “ununresponsive man”.

They found the 54-year-old suffering with head injuries was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man was present and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.