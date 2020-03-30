🔥Murder probe launched after family of three in coronavirus lockdown die in house fire in Hemel Hempstead🔥

A murder investigation has been launched after a family of three living together under lockdown were killed in a house fire.

Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to Stuarts Close, in Hemel Hempstead, shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday.

The three family members were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been named locally as Gary Walker, 57, his wife Caroline, 50, and daughter Katie, 24, The Times reported.

A family of three were pronounced dead at the scene following a fire at the property (PA)

The victims have not been formally identified and police have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident.

“Our early inquiries have led us to believe there is no threat to the wider community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and forensic officers and the fire investigation team remain at the location as part of this.”