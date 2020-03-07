🔥Murder investigation launched after 24-year-old dies in hospital following stabbing at Ilford nightclub🔥

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a 24-year-old man died in hospital carrying out a stabbing in east London.

Scotland Yard said that while officers are awaiting formal identification, they might confirm the name of the victim as Ricardo Fuller.

Police were called soon after 5am on Saturday to reports of a guy suffering stab injuries in the nightclub in Ilford High Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, with Mr Fuller taken up to an east London hospital for treatment.

He died at a healthcare facility at 11.41am, police said.

A 29-year-old man, arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, has been held at an east London police station.

Within an update on the incident, the Metropolitan Police said: “As of this early stage it really is believed Ricardo had attended the club where a meeting was occurring.

“Ricardo had opted outside when he was attacked and chased before he made his in the past in the venue.”

Mr Fuller’s next of kin have already been informed and a post-mortem examination will undoubtedly be scheduled.

Police are asking witnesses or a person with information to get hold of them.