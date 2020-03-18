🔥Mural of Boris Johnson urging people to stop panic buying amid coronavirus outbreak appears in London🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new mural of Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging people to stop panic-buying amid the coronavirus outbreak has appeared in London.

Styled on the famous World War Two ‘Uncle Sam’ recruitment posters, the metre-tall mural by street artist Pegasus appeared in Shoreditch on Tuesday.

Above the caption “I want you to stop panic buying”, the PM, dressed in a blue suit and red bow tie, is pictured pointing his finger at the viewer.

It comes as supermarket shelves across Britain have been emptied of supplies such as pasta and toilet paper as people worry about extended periods of self-isolation due to Covid-19.

Pegasus told the Standard he painted the Great Eastern Street mural because he wanted to remind people to be considerate to each other in uncertain times.

“I’ve created this piece in response to the stockpiling issue major food retailers are facing around the country because of greedy customers.

“During these worrying and uncertain times, we all need to be more considerate and hold onto that ‘be kind’ sentiment people were preaching just a few weeks ago,” he said.

On Wednesday, supermarket Morrisons said it has seen retail sales jump 5% since its financial year end due to “considerable” stockpiling amid the coronavirus crisis.

It came after Mr Johnson said on Tuesday the government was “absolutely confident” supermarkets would stay stocked.

“We’re absolutely confident that our supply chains are working and will work, and that we will get farm to fork food supplies for this country.

“Therefore, people should have no need to stockpile or to panic-buy.”