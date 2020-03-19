🔥Mum's the nerd: Our favourite tech picks for Mother's Day🔥

You might have to cancel spoiling mum in a restaurant this year, but you can still shower her with presents on Mothers’ Day.

Here’s our pick of the tech she’ll love to unwrap this Sunday.

Instax Mini 11

()

Fujifilm’s latest instant camera is this pastel-hued beauty, a fun way to take family snaps that won’t languish forever in a smartphone.

Its automatic exposure ensures good pictures at night, and mum can choose from five colours and two interchangeable shutter button designs. It even has selfie mode.

£69.99, Argos.co.uk

Moshi Urbana

()

This stylish briefcase bag comes in a range of colours and can fit up to a 15-inch laptop plus an iPad. It’s slim and lightweight, includes a selection of interior and exterior pockets and has a padded strap for comfort on long days.

The fabric is water-resistant to keep your electronics safe from the worst of the British weather.

£154.95, Moshi.com

HP Sprocket Select

()

This adorable little printer connects to mum’s phone to make wallet-sized prints of her favourite photos. She can filter her pictures, add stickers and frames, then print them on sticky-back paper to display. This newer version of the original Sprocket includes larger, higher-quality pictures and 50 per cent recycled plastic.

£129, Store.HP.com

Nixplay WiFi Photo Frame

()

The newest smart frame in Nixplay’s extensive range has a super-high 2K resolution, meaning photos look amazing even up close. It comes in a choice of silver or black, can be freestanding or wall-mounted, and mum can send snaps to it from the app, Google Photos, Facebook or Instagram.

You can even surprise her by adding new photos by email.

£319.99, Nixplay.co.uk

Kokoon Relax

()

These mega-comfortable headphones are designed to fall asleep in. Whether dad snores or mum just needs a bit of help switching off at the end of the day, she can listen to customised relaxation tracks and soothing white noise with active noise cancelling to shut out the world until she drifts off.

The breathable fabric ear cushions are washable and fold up for travel.

£349.99, Kokoon.io

Smeg HBF02

()

This kitchen stick blender combines glamorous fifties looks with modern capabilities. Its 700W motor can chop and puree all kinds of fruit and veg, with speed control, anti-slip grip and consistently smooth results. Comes in four colours with a whole range of attachments.

£119.95, smeguk.com

Dyson Corrale​

(Dyson)

The Rolls-Royce of hair stylers, Dyson’s new curler-straightener-waver in one has flexible plates which allow it to use less heat – therefore causing less damage to mum’s mop. It can also go cordless for up to 30 minutes, making it ideal for touch-ups on the go or in rooms where there isn’t an outlet nearby. It recharges in 70 minutes, or just plug it in and carry on.

£399.99, Dyson.co.uk

Holly’s hit list

Watch it

If you need a bit of escapism from the world, there’s a new series of the wonderful Grace & Frankie on Netflix. Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, it’s a funny and clever look at later life – a refreshing change from all the shows about teenagers.

Read it

It’s the perfect time to take up new hobbies, and I Can’t Draw: This Book Will Prove You Can by illustrator Lydia Crook is an ideal introduction to art. It includes 60 activities with easy instructions and starting points for everything from line work to 3D shading £12.99, Ivy Press

Stream it

Journalist Francesca Specter has just launched Alonement, a podcast about being “alone but not lonely” – ideal for isolation times. The first episode talks to legendary philosopher Alain de Botton. Alonement.com

Try it

Primephonic is like Spotify for classical music, offering mood-themed playlists, all-time classics and some truly epic movie soundtracks. Excellent background music for working from home. 14-day free trial, too. Primephonic.com