🔥Mum’s one night stand with ex boyfriend ended up in a pregnancy with triplets🔥

A mum-of-three who had got back with her boyfriend for one night was gobsmacked when she became pregnant with triplets.

Charliann Broadhurst, 28, had three kids with childhood sweetheart Ryan Hill but they broke up last year after a rough patch.

After their one night together, the mum, from Northampton, was shocked to learn that they were going to have double the number of children with three new babies.

After she naturally conceived the triplets – which doesn’t happen often – Charliann and Ryan ended up getting back together.

‘He’s my childhood sweetheart and we’ve been together since we were 15 but at the time we were going through a really bad patch,’ explained Charliann.

‘I tell everyone I fell pregnant on a one night stand – it just happened to be with the man I already had kids with!’

Charliann and Ryan had been dating since school and already had daughters Cassi-Lee, eight, Caira-Jae, seven, and Siena, five.

Charliann was desperate for a son but made the tough decision to get sterilised after having her girls.

She praises Ryan as the best dad ever but says the couple went through a rough patch last year and decided to separate.

However, they still shared equal childcare and on one visit, decided to share a night together.

A year later, they have two new boys and one little girl.

‘I didn’t even think I was pregnant,’ added Charliann.

‘I went to the doctors out of curiosity because I was feeling really unwell and he told me I was pregnant. My mouth fell open.

‘Within four hours I realised that I wasn’t just pregnant, I was pregnant with triplets. I could barely take it in.

‘Twins are a fairytale of mine. I dreamed about having twins forever. But triplets – wow.’

On her way home from the hospital, Charliann phoned Ryan – who almost crashed his car when he heard.

‘He just went silent,’ Charliann said.

At 12 weeks, they gathered their children and told them they were going to be big sisters to three babies. The pregnancy itself was a difficult one as Charliann had to have tests every week.

The babies were also at risk of deadly Twin To Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), a rare condition that can occur when babies share a placenta that means one can stop growing.

And Charliann was also stressed out as she was really hoping for a boy.

When she had her 20-week scan she was thrilled to learn about her two new boys and the pregnancy continued perfectly normally until 29 weeks.

She then began contracting but knew she had to do everything she could to avoid going into an early labour to give the tots the best chance.

At 33 weeks, the babies stopped growing and Charliann was bought in for an emergency C-section and dad Ryan almost missed the delivery.

‘I actually thought Ryan was going to miss it,’ she admitted.

‘There are two hospitals in Nottingham and he was in a rush to get there and went to the wrong one.

‘I’d had my epidural and was lying on the table crying “Where is Ryan?”

‘But he made it in time.’

The triplets were born in May of last year weighing between three and four pounds each.

When they were born, all three had an infection and needed antibiotics but after spending some time in NICU, they were discharged.

Now back at home, Charliann and Ryan have their hands full with the babies and older girls.

Charliann now spends eight hours a day breastfeeding and has to buy everything in threes.

She now gets up at 4 am to put on two loads of washing and says mealtimes and bath times are a ‘military operation’.

She said: ‘That time between the elder kids coming home from school and bathtime is a military routine.

‘But the elder children have been lovely. They are my little helpers. I could not have done it without them.’

Now Charliann says she just needs to get the next year or two out of the way before she looks into doing some volunteering – and says she might even marry Ryan now they have six kids.

‘But I think I’ll be too busy for a while,’ she joked.

