A mother is using emojis to encourage her children to wash their hands in the coronavirus outbreak.

Nix, who has two sons and a daughter, shared her idea in a popular Facebook group where people can share cleaning tips.

She posted a photo in the group with the caption: “Drew emojis on my kids’ hands this morning and told them I want to see them washed off by pick up so I know they’re washing their hands”.

Nix, who is from Newcastle, told the Standard: “My middle son has been really stressed about coronavirus and washing hands, so I thought this would give them a different purpose to do it.”

She said she got the idea from her daughter’s ballet class, where children are given stamps on their hands.

Nix added that it has been difficult to encourage her children to wash their hands.

She said: “My oldest son, he’s a proper boy, he’s obsessed with mud. Sometimes he comes home completely covered in mud.

“His hands are sometimes completely manky under the nails, so hopefully this idea is going to help him get cleaner.”

Nix works as a nail technician, so says she’s used to keeping good hygiene – but added that since coronavirus came to the UK, she’s doing “ten times as much.”

The post has since been liked nearly 6,000 times, and more than 400 people have written comments praising the idea.

Nix added in a further post that her idea had worked for two out of three children.

By the end of the day the emojis on her sons’ hands were mostly washed off, but her daughter’s drawings were still clearly visible.

Despite this, Nix told the Standard that she planned to continue drawing the emojis to help her children stay clean.

Hand washing is a key part of the British Government’s advice on combatting coronavirus, as the disease continues to spread in the country.

Public Health England recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds each time, using soap and water or hand sanitiser.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement: “Washing hands regularly is the single most important thing that an individual can do.”

And Lorna Marsh, senior editor at BabyCentre, an online resource for parents, said that it helps to incentivise kids to wash their hands.

She told the Standard: “The trick is to appeal to your child’s sense of fun. Get some fancy soap or one that features their favourite character.

“Make shapes with the bubbles or ask your child silly questions like ‘does the soap come out of the tap?’ so they can have fun at your expense while also feeling like they know best…

“Eventually hand washing will become a habit. Just don’t forget the basics like making sure your child can reach the sink and turn on taps easily and comfortably otherwise it won’t stick.”

The UK had nearly 800 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, with ten deaths.

But the Government said earlier in the week that there may be as many as 5,000-10,000 people with the virus.

The Government has asked anyone with a high temperature or a persistent cough to stay at home for seven days to help slow the spread of the disease.