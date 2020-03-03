🔥Mumford & Sons star Ben Lovett: Bring music back to heart of capital🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Mumford & Sons star Ben Lovett is launching a music venue in King’s Cross to help bring the “beating heart” of London’s nightlife back to the centre of the capital.

Keyboardist Lovett, right, is unveiling Goods Way tomorrow. The complex, off St Pancras Square, will house live music venue Lafayette, New Orleans-inspired bar Sweet­water and food market The Courtyard.

The venture through his company The Venue Group is his second in the capital, after opening the 300-capacity Omeara in Southwark in late 2016. The company took on the running of the neighbouring Flat Iron Square development playing host to street food traders.

Lovett, who rose to fame after the band were formed in 2007, told the Standard: “I grew up in the suburbs of London and lived in New York for a while then moved back to central London and it wasn’t the London I grew up visiting as a kid coming in from the suburbs where Soho was at the centre of cutting edge culture. It was the real beating heart of the city.

“We want to make sure that people don’t go to work in the centre of town then go and spend their evenings out in the suburbs, that feels a bit upside down. London needs to nail its night time economy.”

According to City Hall the number of grassroots music venues in London fell by a third between 2007 and 2016, to 94. Last year they rose to 100.

Lovett has been speaking to night mayor Amy Lame on the subject. British music venues are battling a string of headaches including the burden of business rates and a squeeze on consumer spending.

Lafayette will launch with a show from American rock band Grouplove, followed by a gig from Blossoms and then pianist Robert Glasper in the first week.

Despite several new venues opening in London in recent years – including Hackney’s Earth – a string of big names including the Borderline and the Astoria have closed. Lafayette will join Shepherd Bush’s 2,000 capacity Exhibition London and an unnamed venue within Tottenham Court Road’s Outernet development on the capital’s music scene.

Lovett said he’d picked St Pancras due to its proximity to the offices of Universal, Sony Records, Google’s office and Central St Martin’s College.

He said: “London is a city of amazing venues that inspired people to up their game, like the Palladium or the Royal Court, we haven’t really had much of in our generation. There’s been venues being but they are not done with a soulful intent that goes above and beyond what they’re there to do.”

The Courtyard will feature a quintet of different cuisines with brands specialising in sushi, vegan food, British tapas, tacos and Mexican food.