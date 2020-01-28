🔥Mum cries ‘I’ve got no kids left’ after daughter died in house fire ‘started by dad’🔥

A mother who lost her 10-year-old daughter in a house fire allegedly started by her father has been left devastated, years after mourning the loss of her son.

Paige Bolton died along with her father Garry after a blaze tore through her house in Hull on Saturday morning at 7.49am.

Paige’s twin brother Ethan died at birth in 2009.

Mr Bolton is alleged to have barricaded her in a bedroom after telling friends he had ‘nothing to live for’.

Cherrie Rangley is said to have cried ‘I’m a mum with no kids left’, while visiting the scene of the tragedy.

She told the Sun Online: ‘She can’t stop crying. She is blaming herself for allowing Paige to live with her dad. She had seen her a few weeks before.

‘She was a beautiful little girl with perfect manners and always did what she was told. I feel so sorry for her and her poor mum.

‘Cherie wanted to go there, to see where her daughter died. I don’t think she could really believe it happened.’

Paige died a short while after being taken to hospital while her father was declared dead at the scene.

According to friends of Mr Bolton, he had been struggling for a number of weeks.

Neighbours had tried to break down the door of the property in a bid to rescue him and his daughter, but failed to get inside.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said a post mortem would be carried out on Mr Bolton’s body, while the other post mortem was scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Chief Superintendent Darren Downs said: ‘Investigations into this kind of incident are very complex and take time to complete, so it’s unlikely that we will be able to provide any further details about the incident until early next week.’