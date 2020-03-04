🔥Mum and daughter claim they attacked airline pilot at Heathrow in 'self-defence'🔥

A mother and daughter accused of pushing an airline pilot to the floor before scratching and kicking him claim they were acting in “self-defence”, a court heard.

Henrietta Mitaire, 23, and Mary Roberts, 53, allegedly attacked Captain Guido Kee after their Swiss Air flight arrived at Heathrow Airport from Zurich, Switzerland, on May 2 last year – but the pair deny charges of assault by beating.

Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court previously heard that the altercation occurred following an argument before take-off with airport staff who told Mitaire, who had been travelling with her young daughter, to check a buggy into the plane’s hold.

Mitaire said in a statement read to the court that she called the airline to complain and was told she was right in believing she could take the baby carrier on the aircraft.

Mary Roberts, 53, (left) and her daughter Henrietta Mitaiare, 23, cover their heads as they leave Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court (PA)

After landing, she claims she approached the head of cabin crew to discuss the matter further when the captain “interrupted” the conversation.

“Without any provocation from me, he made forceful contact with my shoulder with his hand,” she said.

“Because he had been aggressive with me and was visibly angry, I was scared so I took my phone out and began recording him.

“This made him angry and he grabbed for my phone and tried to take it to the cockpit.”

She said the pair “tussled”, with the captain grabbing her and leaving a bruise.

Mitaire, who declined to give live evidence to the trial, claimed the captain was “pulling my hair and dragging me to the ground”.

“I ended up on the floor with him kneeling on top of me with his full weight,” she said, adding that she could “not breathe properly”.

“I was petrified, and thought I might lose consciousness,” she claimed.

“In a desperate attempt to relieve the pressure so I could breathe, I used my teeth to try and get him off me.”

She added: “All my actions during this altercation were in self-defence, most of them in a state of extreme fear.”

In an interview with police, Roberts said she tried to record the incident on her phone and claimed she witnessed the the captain “dragging” her daughter to the floor.

She added: “I have got one bit of myself in the cockpit and … someone is pulling me and I am trying to stop this person from getting me because all I can see is, if this cockpit door shuts, my daughter’s life is in danger.”

James Nash, representing Roberts, challenged the “diverging accounts” of previous witnesses, saying she “was acting in genuine defence of her daughter”.

The pair deny charges of assault by beating and are awaiting a judge’s verdict following a trial

“The captain was pinning her daughter, Henrietta, to the floor and Ms Roberts felt that she had to intervene,” he said.

Ben Summers, representing Mitaire, said she was “the sort of person who does stand her ground” and was “demanding answers” from staff, which was “not the same as being aggressive”.

The prosecution offered no evidence for both defendants on charges of failing to obey the lawful commands of the aircraft’s captain.

In his earlier evidence, Friedrich Prieler, the co-pilot of the plane, made reference to the Tokyo Convention, which grants certain immunities for captains on their aircraft if they believe there is a threat to the safety of persons on board.

Lawyers for both defendants highlighted that the trial had not heard from the captain about his actions.

Mr Summers argued that the court “has no basis upon which to conclude … that whatever happened was in lawful pursuance of some power”.

He argued that the convention “only applies when in flight”.

Mitaire, of Queen’s Gate Place, South Kensington, south-west London, and Roberts, of Elswick Street, Fulham, south-west London, were removed from the aircraft by police and arrested after the incident.

District judge Deborah Wright is expected to deliver her verdict on Thursday.

Additional reporting by PA.