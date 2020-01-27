🔥Mum and daughter bashed mum’s head on rail when her child ‘took last train seat’🔥

A mother and daughter launched an attack on a woman after one of her two children grabbed the last seat on a packed train, a court heard.

Renata Regin, 50 and Sophia Elsden, 25, bashed the 35-year-old mum’s head against a metal handrail, the trial was told.

The mum and daughter beauty therapist team had just finished work in Sloane Square when they got on a Jubilee Line train travelling towards London Bridge on October 13, 2018.

City of London Magistrates Court heard after the five-year-old took the seat Regin was also annoyed by her nine-year-old sister kicking out her legs while sitting on her mother’s lap.

When the mother, who was also travelling with her parents and had just enjoyed a family day at Portobello Road Market, asked: ‘Is there a problem?’ violence erupted.

Passengers witnessed the girls’ 65-year-old grandad twice hit Regin, when she pulled the screaming nine-year-old’s hair, the court heard.

The mother, who spoke anonymously from behind a screen, added: ‘The younger one (Elsden) grabbed my hair, wrapped it around her hand and pulled my head back and forth, bashing it against the pole,” said the mother from behind a screen.

‘I had a sore head at that point, but could only focus on my children. People on the tube were screaming at the ladies to stop.’

The grandfather told the court: ‘The older woman (Regin) moved towards the free seat, but my youngest grand-daughter shot into it.

‘The nine-year-old was on my daughter’s lap and I could hear them saying: “Disgusting child” and: “Look at her feet, disgusting.”

‘The older one said: ‘Yes, I’ve got a problem with your child. She’s disgusting,’ and the younger one said: ‘Yes, she is disgusting.’

‘The younger one got into my granddaughter’s face and said: ‘You’d better watch your mouth child,’ and then grabbed my daughter’s hair and smashed her head into the railing.

‘They were both attacking her at one point and the older one said: ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m kill to kill you.’

Regin told the trial trouble began when she scolded the mother about the way her children were behaving.

She said: ‘A seat was available next to the woman and I was about to take it, but was kind of pushed because the girl jumped on the seat.

‘The girl on the woman’s lap was moving her feet, her legs were in the air, you could feel them and I told her it was not the way to bring children up.’

She claimed the mother then became aggressive towards her daughter and as she tried to protect her was attacked by the grandad.

Both Regin, from Docklands, and Elsden, from Torquay, were convicted of assaulting the mother.

Regin alone was found guilty of assaulting the nine-year-old and both were bailed until February 14 for pre-sentence reports.