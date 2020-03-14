Mulvaney’s defense, Bruns’ strong second half help Kirkwood return to state semifinals

Kirkwood’s Tara Behnam looks for a lane during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo stretches to knock the ball from Kirkwood’s Tara Behnam during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns grabs an offensive rebound during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney drives to the basket during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney shoots a free throw during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski works around Poplar Bluff’s Hannah Bass during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Sarah Musson drives along the baseline during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo keeps close to Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo hinders Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski’s drive to the basket during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns fouls Poplar Bluff’s Kiley Bess during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney competes for a rebound with Poplar Bluff’s Kiley Bess and Poplar Bluff’s Sierra Sievers during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns drives the lane during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Olivia Giardino works the ball during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The Kirkwood Pioneers celebrate a 55-44 victory over Poplar Bluff of a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

COTTLEVILLE — Rylee Mulvaney had an answer for the burning question facing the Kirkwood High girls basketball team in its Class 5 quarterfinal against Poplar Bluff.Mulvaney used her 5-foot-11 frame and considerable wingspan in the second half to counteract senior standout Kiley Bess, who staked the Mules to a halftime lead in the game at Francis Howell Central.With Bess held in check, the Pioneers rolled to a 44-33 victory and earned the fourth state semifinal berth in program history — all in the last five seasons.“She definitely kept me on my toes,” Mulvaney said. “I knew going in that I had to lock her down because she was their main offense. The first half, she just kind of got away from us with screens and cutting motions. I think that we established that I wasn’t going to help off her and that helped us a lot. For the second half, defense was going to win this and I had to shut her down.”Kirkwood (24-4), which was knocked out in the district tournament last season, is back in the state semifinals for the first time since winning Class 5 titles in 2017 and 2018. It also lost in the 2016 state final.The Pioneers are scheduled to play Blue Springs (24-5), a 51-41 quarterfinal winner over previously unbeaten Liberty-KC, in a Class 5 semifinal at 4: 20 p.m. Friday at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena in Springfield.Bess, a St. Louis University signee, scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half as Poplar Bluff built a 19-18 halftime lead. But Kirkwood outscored Poplar Bluff 26-14 in the second half, and five of Bess’ seven points in the second half came after Kirkwood was in control.The Pioneers took the lead for good when senior guard Kate Jozwiakowski buried a 3-pointer to close out a 90-second sequence on the opening possession of the second half.“They kind of relaxed a little bit there,” sixth-year Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. “Even though our seniors have been here before, I think they were still tight at the beginning. Poplar Bluff is good, they’re tough and strong. It feels good to be back. I think everything is up in the air as to the format next week, but these girls, especially my seniors have worked so hard.”With its defense in lockdown mode, Kirkwood’s top offensive weapon didn’t disappoint.Senior guard Natalie Bruns scored a game-high 20 points — 10 in each half — for the Pioneers, who led 33-25 at the end of the third quarter.Kirkwood’s largest lead was 14 points at 39-25 with two minutes left in the game.“It was a really nice feeling, especially considering that first half was such a battle,” Bruns said. “With the score so close, we knew we were going to have to keep it going. We always say the first three minutes is, arguably, the most important part of the game. It sets the tone and provides momentum through the rest of the game.”Kirkwood also got six points apiece from senior guard Olivia Giardino and sophomore forward Tara Behnam, who also was a rebounding force.After Bess, Poplar Bluff (19-10) got six points each from senior Katherine Pattillo and junior Emma Johnson.“Early in the third quarter, they got opportunities that were taken away in the first half,” Mules coach John Pattillo said. “We had an inside-outside opportunity early and we got away from that.”