Mulvaney’s defense, Bruns’ strong second half help carry Kirkwood back to state

1 of 14

Kirkwood’s Tara Behnam looks for a lane during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo stretches to knock the ball from Kirkwood’s Tara Behnam during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns grabs an offensive rebound during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney drives to the basket during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney shoots a free throw during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski works around Poplar Bluff’s Hannah Bass during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Sarah Musson drives along the baseline during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo keeps close to Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo hinders Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski’s drive to the basket during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns fouls Poplar Bluff’s Kiley Bess during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney competes for a rebound with Poplar Bluff’s Kiley Bess and Poplar Bluff’s Sierra Sievers during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns drives the lane during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Kirkwood’s Olivia Giardino works the ball during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The Kirkwood Pioneers celebrate a 55-44 victory over Poplar Bluff of a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

COTTLEVILLE – When it mattered most Saturday, Rylee Mulvaney had an answer for the truly burning question facing the Pioneers.After torching Kirkwood in helping Poplar Bluff take a halftime lead, Kiley Bess was nearly held in check as the Pioneers answered the key question as to who would quiet the Mules’ senior guard.As a team, Poplar Bluff scored just 14 points in the second half as Kirkwood earned the 44-33 win in a Class 5 quarterfinal played at Francis Howell Central.While Bess did end up with 18 points, only seven came in the second half and five of those came after the game was, ostensibly, decided. Mulvaney used her 5-foot-11 size and her considerable wingspan to counteract the Mules’ senior.“She definitely kept me on my toes,” Mulvaney said. “I knew going in that I had to lock her down because she was their main offense. The first half, she just, kind of, got away from us with screens and cutting motions. I think that we established that I wasn’t going to help off her and that helped us a lot. I was like – for the second half – that defense was going to win this and I had to shut her down. Stopping her was my motivation because I had to do this for my team.”Kirkwood (24-4, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) will make its fourth trip to the state semifinals, and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2016-17, when the Pioneers play Blue Springs – a 51-41 winner over Liberty Saturday – at 4: 20 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield.Saturday, the key juncture in Kirkwood’s come-from-behind win came, according to coach Monica Tritz, at the start of the second half.The Pioneers opened the half with a 90-second possession which ended with senior guard Kate Jozwiakowski burying a 3-pointer to give Kirkwood the lead for good.“They kind of relaxed a little bit there,” Tritz said. “Even though our seniors have been here before, I think they were still tight at the beginning. Poplar Bluff is good, they’re tough and strong. It feels good to be back. I think everything is up in the air as to the format next week, but these girls, especially my seniors have worked so hard.”With Bess on lock down, Kirkwood turned to its offensive star and she didn’t disappoint.Senior guard Natalie Bruns had 10 of her team-high 20 points as the Pioneers built led 33-25 after the third quarter and built the lead to its largest at 39-25 with two minutes left and never looked back.Bruns said she loved the way the team came out of the break, earning a trio of offensive rebounds to keep possession before Jozwiakowski’s dagger.“It was a really nice feeling, especially considering that first half was such a battle,” Bruns said. “With the score so close, we knew we were going to have to keep it going. We always say the first three minutes is, arguably, the most important part of the game. It sets the tone and provides momentum through the rest of the game.”In addition to Bruns’ 20, Kirkwood got six points apiece from senior guard Olivia Giardino and sophomore forward Tara Benham.While Benham had just two baskets and two free throws, she was a key contributor with several of the team total of 12 offensive rebounds. The rebounds first kept Kirkwood in the game in the opening half and then helped the Pioneers take over after the break.“That’s good, considering we’re not usually a big rebounding team,” Trtz said. “That’s great. We’ve been trying to get better because we know that’s one of our weaknesses. They did a good job.”After Bess, Poplar Bluff (19-10) got six points each from senior Katherine Pattillo and junior Emma Johnson.Mules coach John Pattillo said that the start of the second half was a marked departure from the opening 16 minutes, especially since Poplar Bluff hit four triples in the first half to loosen up the Kirkwood defense and provide the Mules chances in the lane. While things dried up for Poplar Bluff, they opened up for Kirkwood.“Early in the third quarter, they got opportunities that were taken away in the first half,” Pattillo said. “We had an inside/outside opportunity early and we got away from that.”Kirkwood, the No. 4 team in Class 5 according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, will next take on Blue Springs – a team which last played at state when the Wildcats finished third in Class 5 in 2012-13.“It feels great to be in this position and to be headed back,” Mulvaney said. “We’re in this together, we’re a family and we want to get this done for each other.”

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

The Kirkwood Pioneers celebrate a 55-44 victory over Poplar Bluff of a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney competes for a rebound with Poplar Bluff’s Kiley Bess and Poplar Bluff’s Sierra Sievers during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo hinders Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski’s drive to the basket during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney shoots a free throw during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Tara Behnam looks for a lane during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo stretches to knock the ball from Kirkwood’s Tara Behnam during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns grabs an offensive rebound during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Rylee Mulvaney drives to the basket during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski works around Poplar Bluff’s Hannah Bass during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Sarah Musson drives along the baseline during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Poplar Bluff’s Katherine Pattillo keeps close to Kirkwood’s Kate Jozwiakowski during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns fouls Poplar Bluff’s Kiley Bess during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Natalie Bruns drives the lane during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Class 5 quarterfinal: Kirkwood 44, Poplar Bluff 33

Kirkwood’s Olivia Giardino works the ball during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Seven girls basketball teams from the Metro area are four victories away from a Class 4 state championship.

ST. CHARLES — Incarnate Word freshmen Brooke Coffey and Natalie Potts shared more than one connection on the court Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whitfield senior Jade Moore glared angrily at the third-place medal draped around her neck.

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Andrea Moore made a life-altering deal with her daughter back when Jade was in the fourth grade.

NORMANDY — Whitfield junior guard Kelsey Blakemore glanced at the scoreboard.

CEDAR HILL — Jasmine Manuel took the inside, Jayla McLemore handled the outside and together the two seniors helped the Summit girls basketbal…

ST. PETERS — Troy Buchanan girls basketball coach Damond Lacy acknowledged “things looked bleak” for his team.

ST. CHARLES — The Kirkwood High girls basketball team was mired in a shooting slump heading into its Class 5 sectional Wednesday against Marquette.

Mia Collins said Tuesday was about looking back for the Ladue High girls basketball team as much as it was about looking forward.

ST. CHARLES — In the wake of Hazelwood Central’s 44-40 win over Parkway Central in a Class 5 girls basketball sectional Wednesday at St. Charl…