🔥Multiple people stabbed, and one left fighting for life, after 'serious assault' in Barking🔥

A man has been left fighting for his life after multiple people were stabbed in Barking on Sunday.

Metropolitan Police said: “Police are on scene with @Ldn_Ambulance @LDNairamb at Sandringham Road, Barking at the scene of a serious assault whereby multiple persons have been stabbed. One of the males is currently critical with life threatening injuries. A large scene is in place. Please avoid the area.”

More follows…

