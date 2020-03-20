Multi-vehicle crash closes three lanes of southbound I-270 near Page

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A four-vehicle crash early Friday has closed three lanes of southbound Interstate 270 near Page Avenue, police said.The crash was reported about 6 a.m. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. One lane of southbound traffic is getting through. Authorities estimate the lanes will be closed for investigation and cleanup for a few hours.

EMERGENCY VEHICLES

I-270 SB AT PAGE AVE

3 RIGHT LANES CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 9: 03 AM

— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) March 20, 2020

Police characterized the crash as “a very serious accident” but have not released information on injuries.

