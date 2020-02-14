🔥Mulberry Exchange: switch your old Mulberry bag for credit to spend on a new one🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

“Pre-loved” handbags will take centre stage at London Fashion Week today, courtesy of Mulberry.

Instead of its standard catwalk show, the British brand will showcase “The Mulberry Exchange”, its new secondhand initiative.

Under the scheme, designed to highlight the label’s sustainable credentials, customers are invited to exchange their old Mulberry bags for a gift voucher to spend on a new one.

The bags are authenticated and valued in store before being sent to the firm’s artisans in Somerset to be repaired.

Kate Moss with the Mulberry Bayswater (Getty Images)

Preloved items for sale in the brand’s Bond Street store will include the Bayswater, one of Kate Moss’s signature pieces, and Alexa Chung’s Alexa bag.

Chief executive Thierry Andretta said: “Many of us as individuals are also striving to find ways in our daily lives to become more mindful citizens, taking greater care in the attention we pay to the provenance of the things we buy.”

Mulberry Exchange (Mulberry)

The brand is also highlighting its Made to Last initiative. Last year it launched first 100 per cent sustainable bag, which sold out within 48 hours.

The Mulberry Exchange will run at the brand’s Bond Street store at 50 New Bond Street, W1S 1BJ.