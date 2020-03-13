The past few days have been a whirlwind for many, including the entertainment world. Amid the global health issues relating to the coronavirus, movies that were expected to hit theaters over the next two months have been delayed. This includes highly anticipated blockbusters like No Time to Die, The New Mutants, and Disney’s Mulan remake. Hype for Mulan began as soon as the live-action adaptation was announced, with director Niki Caro promising a very different version of the beloved story. And now the filmmaker has issued a statement about the movie’s delay.

Mulan and Niki Caro are making history, as female directors have rarely been given such a big budget movie. The live-action adaptation was made on a whopping $200 million, so the pressure is on for Mulan to deliver at the box office. This is no doubt what prompted the delay, allowing Disney to optimize its domestic and international release. But it wasn’t an easy decision, and Caro penned a response for the fans, saying:

Making this film has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of my entire career, and I’ve been so fortunate to be on this journey with some of the best cast and crew in the business – people who truly embody the attributes of Loyal, Brave, and True. We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now.

Concerns over COVID-19 have been steadily growing over the past few days, as governments crack down on prevention and large group events. And with self-isolation becoming a common practice ahead of testing, the public is less likely to head to theaters. As such, major releases are being pushed back a number of months in hopes of wining at the box office once things settle down.

Niki Caro shared her thoughts about Mulan’s delay on her personal Instagram, alongside a billboard for her movie. Later in the statement, she went on to address those who have been affected by COVID-19, saying:

Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together.

It’s currently unclear exactly when Mulan will hit theaters. The blockbuster’s original release date was March 27th, just a few weeks away. Disney hasn’t revealed when Niki Caro’s movie or The New Mutants will be released, as news of their delay only just broke last night. Various studios are scrambling to find new homes for their movies, others are being released this weekend.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on Mulan and the other delayed movies as more details are revealed.