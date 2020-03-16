🔥MSHSAA cancels remainder of state basketball tournament🔥

Whitfield players warm-up before empty seats prior to the Class 3 girls semifinal basketball game against Strafford on Friday, March 13, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. The MisThe Missouri State SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Activities Association limited the amount of spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Randy Kemp

Senior high school basketball season in Missouri has ended.In reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri State SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL Activities Association announced Monday morning it has canceled semifinal and championship children games which were scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday in Springfield.Six teams from the St. Louis area had qualified to play in Friday’s semifinals.On girls side, three-time defending Class 4 champ Incarnate Word had advanced to play in hawaii semifinals as had Hazelwood Central and Kirkwood in Class 5.In the boys tournament, Vashon qualified in Class 4 while Metro Catholic Conference rivals Chaminade and CBC were in the Class 5 semifinals.”We understand the unexpected hurdles for the schools and fans and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused,” MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with this schools because they navigate the uncertainty of the times.”Missouri’s Class 1-3 semifinal and championship rounds were contested between March 12-14 at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center in Springfield before limited crowds. Each team was tied to MSHSAA to possess 150 fans in attendance to combat the spread of coronavirus.On March 14, Class 5 and 4 state quarterfinal basketball games were played at several sites in Missouri with teams limited by 60 fans each.The rest of the Illinois boys basketball state playoffs, which had four St. Louis area teams involved, were canceled March 12.