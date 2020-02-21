🔥MPs want to figure out how to stop those annoying spam phone calls we’ve all been getting lately🔥

As MPs get back to work on Parliament Hill, they’re contemplating a crackdown on the spam phone calls besieging Canadians lately.

The House of Commons industry committee agreed on Thursday to haul representatives from the CRTC, the RCMP and the big telecoms in front of them to talk about a solution to the ongoing nuisance.

“I have to convince the government that we shouldn’t be helpless in this fight,” said NDP MP Brian Masse, who introduced the motion at committee. “It’s just not acceptable. The status quo is not acceptable.”

The most the committee can do is hear from witnesses and then write a report with recommendations for the government, which it’s under no obligation to follow, but Masse hopes to raise public support for increased action on the issue. The hearings will take place on March 10 and 12.

Masse also hopes that by quizzing representatives from major cellphone carriers at committee, it can help raise the public expectations on the companies to take their own measures.

The most galling thing about the constant nuisance of spam calls and texts is that people are paying ever-higher prices for the phones and the plans that go along with them, said Masse.

Most of the difficulty in cracking down on nuisance calls stems from the global nature of the problem.

In November, police in India arrested 32 people that were part of a sophisticated fraud scheme targeting Canadians. Police seized more than 50 computers and other equipment that was being used in a scam that warned Canadians their social insurance number had been compromised and then demanded money to fix the problem.

“Industry needs to play a significant role and step up, as well as law enforcement. Hopefully, we’ll get some better tools because I think this is organized crime,” said Masse.

In December, the CRTC announced it was taking further measures for carriers to track the origins of spam calls and stop people from falsely using Canadian phone numbers on the caller ID. The new framework should be deployed by the end of September and Masse’s motion asks for more information on the technology.

The committee will also study the effect, or lack of effect, that the do-not-call list has had on the problem and possibly close any loopholes that have been exploited by scammers.

Masse said the problem is two-fold, in that it exacts a mental health toll on people who are scammed and it’s a massive nuisance to everybody else.

“I would argue that businesses need to come on board and take this more seriously, because think of how many people are disrupted during their work day by the nonsense of these calls,” said Masse. “And think of the anguish it creates when these types of sophisticated scams get people to take the bait.”

