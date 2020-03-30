🔥MP Charles Walker praised for taking groceries to isolated elderly man who couldn't get delivery slot🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

As the coronavirus pandemic heightens, acts of kindness continue to remind us of our common humanity in times of crisis, proved by one MP who delivered groceries to an isolated elderly resident in his constituency.

Ian Mylam shared a picture of five shopping bags on Facebook, which had been given to his elderly father who lives alone and is under self-isolation to stay safe.

He had struggled to find a delivery slot to purchase groceries, so contacted his local MP Sir Charles Walker, to explain how this could be a problem for other elderly residents in the constituency.

However, he never expected the Conservative politician for Broxbourne to take it upon himself to deliver the food shopping himself.

Since Mr Mylam told the story on Facebook, the post has been shared over a thousand times.

He wrote: “Like many elderly people in the UK he has been instructed to self-isolate for his own safety and order his groceries online.

“Despite multiple attempts to place an online grocery order with three supermarkets – a struggle in itself for my father – no delivery slots were available any time in the next two weeks.

“I suggested he contact his local Member of Parliament for Broxbourne, Sir Charles Walker, to inform him that this is a problem many of his elderly constituents may be facing.

“My father emailed his MP very late yesterday evening. This morning, Sir Charles Walker turned up at my father’s house and left five bags of groceries outside the front door as a gift – the groceries visible in this picture.”

One person commented on the Facebook post : “He is one of the few good guys in Westminster.” Another added: “Such a selfless act and thoughtful gesture.”

Sir Charles Walker MP (Twitter/@CharlesWalkerMP)

Mr Mylam said the cost of the shopping was split between the local community and Sir Charles.

He added: “Having read numerous stories of avarice and profiteering in this time of COVID-19, I wanted to share one of humanity, generosity and kindness.

“There was no political capital to be made here.

“No-one other than my father knew that it had happened. There was no expectation of publicity or media coverage. It was a simple act of human kindness by someone who cared.

“On behalf of my father: thank you Sir Charles Walker, M.P. – one knight of the realm who was clearly wearing his shining armour today.”