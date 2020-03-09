Movie compiled by STL native selected for Cleveland film fest

Michael Ambruster (Photo by Robert Ambruster)

Cleveland rocks, and STL native Michael Ambruster is on a roll.The former south St. Louis County man may be the screenwriter for “End of Sentence,” which includes been contained in the Cleveland International Film Festival.The movie will undoubtedly be shown on April 3 and April 4. The festival opens March 25.The best-known person in the cast is John Hawkes, of “Deadwood” and “Winter’s Bone,” where he played the menacing Uncle Teardrop.The film centers around Hawkes and his grown son because they take their long-strained relationship on a journey to Ireland to satisfy their dead wife’s/mother’s want her ashes scattered across a remote lake.One critic lauded Ambruster’s word-work, saying ” … the film’s sensitive screenplay creates space for both results in deliver richly layered performances …”This season has began strong for Ambruster, who won a Humanitas Award in January for his focus on the film.Ambruster’s screenwriting credits include “Beautiful Boy,” a 2010 film starring Michael Sheen and Maria Bello.Ambruster is really a 1985 Vianney High grad who did his undergraduate just work at Washington University. From there, he continued to obtain master’s degrees from Harvard University and UCLA.His parents, Bob and Ann Armbruster, and three siblings reside in STL still.

