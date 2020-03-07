Mourners honor Maryland Heights shooting victim and the father ‘devastated’ by her death

1 of 9

Theresa Lucas speaks with the Rev. Renee Fenner at a joint memorial for Lucas’ sister-in-law, Maria Lucas, and her father-in-law, Virgil H. Lucas Jr., at Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. Maria Lucas was killed Feb. 24, 2020, while working at the Maryland Heights Community Center. Her father died a week later on March 2, 2020. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Friends and family gather at a joint memorial for Maria Lucas and her father, Virgil H. Lucas Jr., at Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Rev. Renee Fenner led the memorial. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Maria Lucas, in an undated photo from the Maryland Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Notes in memory of front-desk attendant Maria Lucas hang in the lobby of the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday, March 2, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Stuffed animals, flowers and a drawing honoring front-desk attendant Maria Lucas are on display outside the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday, March 2, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Notes in memory of front-desk attendant Maria Lucas hang on a makeshift memorial in the lobby on March 2, 2020, at the Maryland Heights Community Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette, was killed by a co-worker at the Maryland Heights Community Center on Feb. 24, 2020.

Virgil H. Lucas, Jr. and Maria Lucas. Courtesy of Kathi Lucas-Johnson.

Virgil H. Lucas Jr., Maria Lucas and Warlita Lucas in a photo supplied by Kathi Lucas-Johnson.

ST. LOUIS — Maria Lucas was visiting her father, Virgil H. Lucas Jr., in a rehabilitation facility two Mondays ago when it was time to leave.”I’m going to be back to see you right after work,” she told him, according to her aunt, Kathi Lucas-Johnson.But she never made it. The 45-year-old Lucas was fatally shot at the front desk of the Maryland Heights Community Center on Feb. 24 in a burst of violence that caused people to flee and triggered a shootout with police.A week and an hour after her death, Virgil Lucas, 78, died after a long battle with heart and kidney problems, relatives said.”Ill health. A broken heart. A combination of both,” the Rev. Renee L. Fenner of the Episcopal Church of All Saints and Ascension in Northwoods told congregants at a joint service at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown St. Louis on Saturday.Fenner talked of Virgil Lucas’ love of family and religion, something he shared with his daughter. “Maria showed others the face of Jesus with patience, compassion and an infectious smile,” she told the packed church as a red urn and a silver urn stood in the front of the church, side-by-side.It had been only a little more than six months since the death of Warlita Lucas, wife to Virgil and mother of Maria, from lung cancer. “We weren’t really finished grieving for my mom’s passing,” Virgil and Warlita’s eldest son, Rudy Lucas, said after the service.Maria Lucas was a supervisor at the community center, after working in special education for the Ritenour School District, relatives said. She attended Fontbonne College after graduating from Ladue Horton Watkins High School in 1992.Virgil Lucas was named after his father, a lawyer and magistrate judge. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, including two tours in Vietnam, before becoming a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service and then a real estate agent, Lucas-Johnson said.She said that friends and acquaintances of her brother are “popping up” from all over. “We don’t know where they came from,” she said. “He was one of these guys that just made friends.”Lucas-Johnson said her brother had been moved from an intensive care unit to the rehab facility shortly before Maria Lucas’ death because Maria Lucas had been boosting him up and giving him hope. “She was always juicing him up with things that could happen or things that they could do later,” Lucas-Johnson said, adding that Maria Lucas had also cared for her mother during her illness.After the shooting, relatives had to break the news to Virgil Lucas. “My nephew said he just lost it. Totally. He was just devastated totally” by the death of his only daughter and his youngest child, she said.His health took an immediate turn, Lucas-Johnson said.Police said Maria Lucas was killed by a part-time janitor at the center who became angry when told to go home early.Michael Honkomp, 30, of the 200 block of St. Daniel Lane in Florissant, was charged the next day in St. Louis county Circuit Court with first-degree murder, first-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and armed criminal action. After the “point-blank” shooting of Lucas, Honkomp exchanged more than 40 rounds with a Maryland Heights police officer, a warrant filed in St. Louis County said.The shooting happened when the community center was packed with about 200 people, “including babies and kids in daycare within 25 feet,” the warrant said.Honkomp was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot multiple times. Court and jail records indicate he remains hospitalized. The officer was not struck by gunfire and wasn’t physically hurt.The center re-opened a week after the shooting.

