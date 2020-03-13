The latest headlines in your inbox

Mount Everest has closed for the rest of the climbing season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s tallest mountain will be shut to expeditions between March 14 and April 30, Nepal’s government confirmed.

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai announced the country will not allow climbers access to any of its Himalayan peaks over Spring in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He told a press conference on Friday that “as a precaution” against the outbreak “climbing this season has been closed”.

A long queue of mountain climbers line a path on Mount Everest to reach the summit. (AP)

Nepal has so far confirmed just one case of the virus – a student studying in China who had returned home for the holidays –- out of 450 people tested.

However, the country borders India, which has more than 70 confirmed cases.

The south Asian nation earns more than £3.1 million in climbing permit fees every year for its mountains, according to local estimates. It is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks.

Anyone wanting to climb Everest must pay the government around £8,700 ($11,000), according to the BBC, although the government is rumoured to be considering increasing the amount.

An aerial view of Mount Everest (centre right) taken during a flight from Nepal to Bhutan (AFP/Getty Images)

“This is disappointing news for both our expedition leaders and our clients who have trained for months for this year’s climb,” Lukas Furtenbach, of the California-based guiding company Furtenbach Adventure, said.

Meanwhile, Adrian Ballinger of the Alpenglow Expeditions company accepted the decision, saying: “While cancelling a climb is never an outcome we want, this time, it’s the responsible thing to do.

“A Covid-19 outbreak at base camp would be dangerous and potentially devastating.”