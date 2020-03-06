🔥Motorola G8 phone: UK release date, price, specs and features revealed🔥

Motorola’s new G8 mobile has officially launched in Brazil today, boasting 4GB of RAM and three rear cameras.

Rather confusingly, the G8 follows the release of the Moto G8 Plus and the G8 Play, which both launched in American in October 2019, followed by the Moto G8 Power in February 2020.

While this new handset has three rear cameras and a whopping 6.4-inch screen, compared to the other G8 phones it’s a bit more basic and it also uses the same Snapdragon 665 chipset as the Moto G8 Plus.

Below you’ll find all the details you need about Motorola’s new phone.

Meet the new Moto G8 (MOTO)

When will the Moto G8 be released?

As of Friday, March 6, the Moto G8 is already available in Brazil.

The handset will eventually roll out over the coming weeks in elsewhere in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia.

How much does it cost?

According to Motorola, it will be listed on Amazon, Argos and John Lewis for £179.

For reference, the Motorola G8 Power and G8 Plus are £239.99 and £219.99 respectively on the John Lewis website.

G8 specs and features:

Performance:

CPU – Snapdragon 665

OS – Andriod 10

Memory – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage

2 Nano SIMS

Battery:

Size – 4000 mAh (milliamp hour)

Charger – 10 W rapid charger

Battery life – up to 40 hours on a single charge

Display:

Size – 6.4″

Resolution – HD+

Aspect ratio – 19.5:9

Design:

Dimensions – 161.27 x 75.8 x 8.95 mm.

Water-repellent design

Available in Neon Blue and Pearl White

Cameras

Three rear cameras; 16 megapixels with autofocus, 2MP with macro – 2 centimetre focus distance, 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

One 8MP front camera.

Audio

Speakers located at the bottom of the phone, with smart PA outputs.

Exclusive Moto Experiences

Lift to unlock​

Media controls

Gesture controls

Three-finger screenshot

Screenshot editor

Twist to Camera

Connectivity:

USB – Type-C connector

WI-FI – 2.4 Ghz

Bluetooth – Bluetooth 5.0