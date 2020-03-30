🔥Motorist pulled over by police during coronavirus lockdown argues journey 'was essential to buy weed'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A motorist offered a novel excuse for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules when confronted by police in Cardiff.

Pulled over by patrol officers, the man argued his journey was “essential” because he “had to buy weed”, police said.

South Wales Police shared the incident on Twitter, saying the man was reported for making a non-essential journey and for possession of cannabis.

The force said the “vast majority” of people have been heeding Government orders to “stay at home,” however this man was one of the exceptions.

Boris Johnson announced on March 23 that the British public should only leave home for “very limited purposes.”

These include buying food or medicine, taking a short spell of exercise, providing medical care or travelling to work – but “only where you cannot work from home”.

Last week, police were granted powers to arrest or fine anyone failing to observe proper social distancing – including by making unnecessary car trips.