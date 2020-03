A motorcyclist died after colliding with a bus in south east London this morning.Â

Scotland Yard was called to the collision in Lewisham’s Jerrard Street at around 10am.Â

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Â

The bus stopped at the incident and there have been no arrests.Â

A road closure is in place as police investigate the scene.Â

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101.Â