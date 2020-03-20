🔥Mother wins legal battle with son over £6m family estate🔥

A pensioner has won a court fight with her own son over a £6 million country estate to ensure that her “darling” daughters get a share of the family fortune.

Marion Horsford, 88, mounted a legal challenge over the 540-acre estate in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, when her son Peter laid claim to the entire land and insisted he had been promised it would “all be his one day”.

Mr Horsford, 54, told the High Court tending to the farm had been his “life’s work”, and he claimed to have been “groomed” since he was a schoolboy to eventually take over from his father.

Judge Murray Rosen has ruled that his mother rightfully owns part of the estate, and he must pay her £2.52 million if he wants the land.

Mrs Horsford told the court she had always wanted her “darling girls” — daughters Helen and Liz — to inherit part of the family wealth.

“Wealthy man”: Peter Horsford said the whole farm had been promised to him and refused to yield a share to his mother (Champion News)

The judge ruled that while Mrs Horsford had said in the past that she might leave her share to her son, she had never promised it, and entries in her diary showed she had “wanted fairness between her three children”. He added that Mr Horsford had already become “a wealthy man” through his work on the farm and “his parents’ generosity”.

Mr Horsford told the court he spent the “best years of his life” working on the farm, and even had his eye removed after a golfing accident so that he could get back to the farm as soon as possible.

The dispute began in 2016 when Mrs Horsford retired from the farm and Mr Horsford refused her request for payment for her share of the estate, which is partly given over to a lucrative wind farm. She split from Mr Horsford’s father, Davis, in 2011. He suffers from dementia.

Mr Horsford had warned the farm might need to be sold in order for him to pay £2.52 million for his mother’s share of the estate. Judge Rosen said he hoped the family would be able to “find some measure of mutual empathy and compassion”.