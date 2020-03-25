🔥Mother tells how 'perfectly healthy' five-year-old son asked if he would die from coronavirus after testing positive🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A mother has urged people to stay at home after her “perfectly healthy” five-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus.

Lauren Fulbrook, from Worcestershire, said she had to watch as her son, Alfie, suffer symptoms including painful headaches, vomiting and hallucinations.

The 30-year-old mum urged people to take the coronavirus seriously and to stop putting people’s lives at risk after Alfie was hospitalised with the disease.

In a Facebook post that has been shared more than 50,000 times, she said: “I’ve had to watch my five-year-old son go from having all the energy in the world to not moving, not eating, hardly drinking or urinating.

Alfie received treatment at Worcester Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 (Lauren Fulbrook)

“His temperature wouldn’t go below the 40’s and at its highest was 42.3 which caused vomiting.

“I watched him hallucinating and crying from the headache, being taken to hospital by ambulance to be put in isolation pods and swabbed for the virus and confirmed positive.”

Ms Fulbrook said Alfie first started showing symptoms on March 16 and was later diagnosed with Covid-19 and taken to Worcester hospital for treatment.

She said his blood sugar levels were just 3.7, while he had a respiratory rate of 18-20 and his heart rate was at 180bpm.

In addition to shortness of breath, Alfie suffered from photophobia and shivering, she said.

At one point “Alfiepops” asked his mum if he was going to die. “As a mother that is heartbreaking,” Ms Fulbrook said.

“As his mum and not being able to do anything for him has been one of the worst experiences of my life.

“So please, just stay in for a little while. So what if you can’t do all your normal things?”

Lauren said Alfie is slowly starting to feel better after testing positive for Covid-19. (Lauren Fulbrook)

Since sharing the post, Ms Fulbrook said Alfie is starting to get better slowly and thanked people for their “kind words and overwhelming support.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the UK’s stay at home measures on Monday after announcing people would only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes.

“Coronavirus is not a joke,” Ms Fulbrook warned. “Please stop brushing it under the carpet and putting not only your own lives at risk but everyone else’s just because you want to go to the pub, or to a restaurant or think you need seven packs of 24 toilet rolls.

“The sooner everybody does social distancing, the sooner it will be over.

“I just want people to be safe.”