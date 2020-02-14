🔥Mother 'living in fear' as eight-month-old baby tested for coronavirus after being treated by infected doctor🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A mother who’s eight-month-old son was treated by a doctor with coronavirus has told how she is living in fear as she anxiously waits to hear if he has deadly illness.

Stephanie Adlam said her young child developed symptoms of the virus after being treated by a doctor who was infected in West Sussex.

She said her boy, James, came into “direct, significant contact” with the medic when he was treated for a leg injury last week.

Speaking from her home, where the pair have been told to self-isolate, she said she was “living in fear” as she waited for test results to come back on Friday.

The 28-year-old told The Sun: “The first thing going through my head is that this thing is going to kill me, my son, my ex-partner and daughter.”

James, who also has haemophilia, was reportedly admitted to Worthing Hospital on February 2 for an internal bleed on his leg after knocking it while playing.

During his stay he came into contact with one of two GP who were later found to have coronavirus.

It comes after Public Health England (PHE) confirmed it had traced and advised all close contacts of the two GPs, including about 12 patients.

Between them, the doctors worked at a nursing home, Worthing A&E and two GP practices.

The Department of Health said on Thursday that 2,521 people in the UK have been tested for the virus – also known as Covid-19 – of which 2,512 were confirmed negative and nine positive.

In China, the number of deaths from coronavirus jumped to more than 1,350, with more than 60,000 recorded infections.