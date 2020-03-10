🔥Mother hatches baby Komodo dragons after self-reproducing without a male🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Komodo dragon has hatched three babies with no help from a male partner.

Charlie, a female dragon at Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee, US, laid the eggs last year.

Herpetologists at the wildlife park waited eagerly to know if Charlie’s male counterpart, Kadal, was the father.

But, after hatching, the babies were tested and found to be only related to their mother.

This is possible through a process known as parthenogenesis, where the mother self-fertilises.

Komodo Dragon babies risk getting eaten by adults (Chattanooga Zoo)

The three hatchlings are called Onyx, Jasper and Flint, and have been put in a separate enclosure to their parent and her cage mate to prevent them being eaten.

In a post on Facebook, Chattanooga Zoo said: “In September 2019, we announced that our female Komodo Dragon, Charlie, had become a first-time mother to three hatchlings.

“At the time, it was unknown if they were a product of breeding with our male, Kadal, or if parthenogenesis had occurred.”

It went on: “DNA results show that the hatchlings were, in fact, reproduced through parthenogenesis.

“The six-month-old brothers named Onyx, Jasper, and Flint, are growing rapidly and doing very well!

“Although Kadal and Charlie were placed together in hopes of breeding, our staff is very excited to witness this monumental work of nature and be part of such an important conservation program.

“Parthenogenesis is a type of reproduction where the female produces offspring without male fertilization.

“In the wild, Komodo dragons mainly live isolated and often become violent when approached, which has allowed these animals to evolve to reproduce both sexually and parthenogenetically.”