🔥MoT crisis: Replacing vehicle lifts could cost millions, warns DVA chief🔥







MOT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended over faults in lift equipment at test centres (PA)

Replacing vehicle lifts at MoT centres across Northern Ireland could cost millions of pounds and take months, it has been warned.

Paul Duffy, chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) made the comments after suspending all MoT testing for cars and light vehicles on Monday night due to safety concerns.

Signs of cracking were uncovered in 48 of the 55 vehicle lifts across the DVA’s 15 centres, with the external contractor responsible for maintaining the lifts brought in to carry out repairs last week.

Whistleblowers have claimed the problem was first known about in November.

Following further inspections this week, however, Paul Duffy said the contractor “has not provided sufficient assurance” to the DVA as to the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme, he said damaged vehicle lifts may have to be replaced – at a significant cost to the public purse.

“We are looking at all options, there is a possibility they may need to be replaced. It would cost probably between £30,000 to £40,000 per lift, but we will need to go through some commercial discussions around that.”

Have you been impacted by the MoT shutdown? Are you a community nurse who needs their car for work? Contact us at digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Mr Duffy said he could not give an exact time frame as to how long it would take to identify and replace affected lifts, but “preliminary enquiries” were taking place.

“Those are the issues we’re grappling with today. There’s is likely to be a lead-in time where lifts would have to be manufactured and then installed.

“We have started some enquiries, but we haven’t got into the detail of how long [it would take to replace] 55 lifts.”

Mr Duffy said it was likely to be a matter of weeks, but he “could not rule out” the process taking months.

“The most important thing is that we ensure our staff and customers are coming into a safe environment, so if it takes weeks or months to sort this issue out, it’s important that we protect the safety of our staff.

If all 55 vehicle lifts had to be replaced at a cost of £40,000 each, this would amount to £2.2m.

All customers who have had tests cancelled will be issued a four-month exemption so they can continue to drive, however this does not apply to taxis and four-year-old vehicles.

Mr Duffy said that, while lanes at MoT centres where cars and light vehicle lifts are situated are not in operation, lanes for heavy goods vehicles are functioning. He said these lanes would be used to test taxis and four-year-old vehicles as a matter of priority.

Questions have also be raised regarding car insurance and if those with an MoT exemption who are involved in an accident will be adversely affected.

Malcolm Tarling of the Association of British Insurers advised affected drivers to notify there insurer if they have received an exemption certificate.

“Insurers will be pragmatic in these situations. Most motor policies do not specifically require you to have a valid MoT certificate, although all policies will expect you to keep your vehicle in a road-worthy condition and be on the road legally,” he said.

“The key thing here is to talk to your insurer, let them know of these quite unusual circumstances and get a hold of an exemption certificate.”

“Insurers are going to keep a very close eye on the situation and they are going to be guided by the advice the authorities in Northern Ireland are giving out.”

Speaking on the Nolan Show on Monday, a whistleblower working at an MoT centre claimed one vehicle lift had collapsed.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said that no such collapse had occurred in the last two weeks, however one lift suffered from an “hydraulic fault” last year which caused it to drop several centimeters.

The latest statistics from the DfI show that, from July to September last year, just over 290,000 tests were carried out by the DVA.

During the same period, the DVA received more than 273,000 applications for tests – a decrease of 4.1% from last year.

Belfast Telegraph Digital