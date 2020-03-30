🔥'Most wanted' murder suspect returned to UK from Malta 17 years after fleeing country🔥

One of Europe’s most wanted fugitives has been extradited to the UK nearly 17 years after fleeing the country.

Christopher Guest More Jr, 42, was arrested in Malta last summer over the brutal killing of a Cheshire father on June 19, 2003.

Brian Walters, 44, was tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children at Burnt House Farm in Tabley, near Knutsford.

Guest More Jr was arrested in Malta on June 6, 2019, after being added to Europe’s most wanted list.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said the 42-year-old arrived back in Britain on Sunday.

“He has since had several court appearances on the island as part of the extradition process,” the spokesman confirmed.

“Cheshire Constabulary has liaised extensively with the Crown Prosecution Service, the attorney general’s office, the state advocate’s office in Malta, Malta police force and Malta’s correctional services agency throughout the process.”

Guest More Jr appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Former undercover BBC researcher James Raven, 60, Otis Matthews, 41, and John Wilson, 69, are serving life sentences after being convicted of Mr Waters’ murder.

More is alleged to have been with the men when they stormed the derelict property, where Mr Waters was running a cannabis farm, in a row over a drugs debt.