🔥Moshi Avanti On-ear Headphones – review🔥

You’re just half-way through your favourite track in the car when the journey ends, and you pull into your parking spot at the hotel or airport. What do you do? Reach for your headphones of course, and plug into your smartphone.

Moshi – which specialises in high quality travel and phone accessories for motorists and travellers- has come up with its best pair of headphones yet, the beautifully designed, lightweight ‘LT Lightning’ on-ears, available in Onyx Black, Caramel Beige and Burgundy Red.

Sporting a somewhat retro, chic look with a curved and padded metal headband and folding, adjustable, soft leatherette-lined earcups, they sit comfortably on the ears, allowing the crisp, high-definition 40mm drivers to do their stuff.

Despite their minimalistic look they deliver a punchy, clear sound, allowing users to lose themselves in the moment. Although having an on-ear design – rather than cupping the ears as with some sets – the LTs deliver an immersive experience, dampening external noises to some extent. Bass sounds are nice and firm, while the higher-frequencies are clear, too.

Usefully for motorists and travellers they are supplied in a tough, attractive, but compact and attractive carrying case that zips shut, and that has an internal pouch for any additional wires and connectors.

These earphones are not – unlike many offerings on the market – wireless, which some listeners prefer. The cable is of a high quality, exuding the same luxurious feel as the rest of the unit.

The cable incorporates a volume control, and as well as the Lightning connector, the earphones come with a standard, round-pin 3.5mm connector, ideal for older iPhones, or other sources. Being wireless and non-rechargeable they are also particularly lightweight, tipping the scales at a mere 166 grammes, complete with cable.

The one drawback is price – they are hardly inexpensive at £219.95, although a determined search online will uncover cheaper deals.

More at moshi.com