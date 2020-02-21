🔥Moschino harks back to the age of Marie Antoinette for its Milan Fashion Week show🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

From the gilded halls of Versaille to the catwalk of Moschino, Jeremy Scott served up his signature biannual fashion pantomime in Milan last night, calling on the services of Marie Antoinette.

With models including Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid who were clad in super sized pannier-waist dresses and gravity defying hair-wigs, Scott let his loyal Moschino following eat cake.

The silhouette remained unchanged throughout with the nipped in waists and exaggerated skirts that defined the 1780s and the peak of the French Revolution recast in everything from denim to leather to lace.

Sugar figured highly on the agenda with a series of tiered cake dresses presented as the cherry on top of this collection.

Kaia Gerber (Getty Images)

Was Scott hoping to draw a parallel between the chaos of that defined the Antoinette’s heyday with where we are in the world right now? Undoubtedly. But for Scott, who took his bow with his arm in fuchsia pink sling, a determination to revel in the ridiculous was unmistakable.

The show was a sickly sweet celebration of catwalk fashion at its most ostentatious, with the odd wearable piece – see knitwear emblazoned with the house’s logo – thrown into the mix.

Passionate fans of the brand will also delight in the oversized M earrings.

