🔥Mortal Kombat Is Coming To Netflix In April🔥

Mortal Kombat fans in the mood for a heavy dose of nostalgia will want to keep their Netflix subscriptions running into April.

As part of its monthly update confirming upcoming new arrivals and those leaving, the streaming service revealed that the original live-action adventure will be available on the platform starting next month. Released in 1995, Mortal Kombat was only the second film ever to be directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, kickstarting his career as the go-to guy for video game adaptations such as the six-part Resident Evil series and upcoming production based on Capcom’s Monster Hunter.

As for Mortal Kombat, while it was never in the running for cleaning up at awards ceremonies, the film, based on NetherRealm’s beloved series of the same name, is often considered to be one of the first of its kind not to be met with universal derision, and not only features loyal interpretations of characters such as Scorpion and Liu Kang but impressively choreographed set pieces and passable acting.

By today’s standards, it’s something of a guilty pleasure appreciated by veteran fans, though those looking for something a little, let’s say, more appropriate for modern tastes won’t have to wait long. Warner Bros.’ long-awaited reboot is due to hit cinemas next year, with co-producer Todd Garner promising that the R-rated movie will be a loyal retelling of the games.

And that’s not all. Animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is due out next month. Blending gorgeous hand-drawn art with modern-day techniques, the pic details Scorpion’s living life as Hasashi Hanzo and the betrayal that led to his rebirth as the fearsome spectre enslaved by evil sorcerer Quan Chi. If you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and check out the trailer above.

As for NetherRealm’s core game franchise, the latest iteration, Mortal Kombat 11, recently welcomed a very special guest character to its ranks.