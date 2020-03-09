🔥Mortal Kombat 11 tournaments cancelled over coronavirus fears🔥

Mortal Kombat developers NetherRealm has cancelled two live shows it had planned over the weekend at the very last minute due to fears over coronavirus.

Both of the Last Chance Qualifier events were set to take place as part of the Final Kombat competition, both of which happen in front of a live audience.

The Last Chance Qualifier event was due to take place in Chicago last weekend, but Nether pulled the plug on Friday after hundreds of people had already travelled to the Windy City in preparation for the event.

In a statement, NetherRealm said: “Due to the escalating concerns and cautions around Covid-19 (Coronavirus), we have made the difficult decision to no longer host a live audience at Final Kombat 2020, scheduled for this Sunday, March 8, at Chicago’s Park West Theater.”

“In addition, we have cancelled the Last Chance Qualifier event scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 8, at Ignite Gaming Lounge in Skokie, Ill. We understand this is disappointing to those who planned to attend. This decision was made in order to protect the health and safety of our players, fans and staff.”

To the credit of the developers, NetherRealm has said it will refund all tickets and that those with non-refundable flights and hotels should contact mk@intersportnet.com

Coronavirus fears have to lead to the postponement of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), while PAX East in Boston was also affected by the virus as Sony, CD Projekt Red and Capcom all pulled out of the event over health concerns.

E3 fans are concerned that the huge gaming expo in LA will be cancelled due to the virus.

Organisers ESA (Entertainment Software Association) said it is “monitoring and evaluating” the ongoing coronavirus outbreak as California declared a state of emergency recently.