🔥Morrisons retail sales jump 5% as Britons flock to supermarkets to stockpile amid Covid-19 fears🔥

Supermarket Morrisons said it has seen retail sales jump five per cent since its financial year end due to “considerable” stockpiling amid the coronavirus crisis.

The group, which yesterday announced plans to ramp up its online operations to help meet surging delivery demand, said underlying pre-tax profits rose 3 per cent to £408 million in the year to February 2.

Full-year group like-for-like sales, excluding VAT, were 0.8 per cent lower, having been 4.8 per cent higher in the previous year.

In a joint statement, chairman Andrew Higginson and chief executive David Potts said the company was facing “unprecedented challenges” in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

People have been flocking to supermarkets (Jeremy Selwyn)

“We are currently facing unprecedented challenges and uncertainty dealing with Covid-19″, they said.

“Looking after our colleagues and customers is our priority, ensuring that we have a clean, safe place to shop and work.

“At Morrisons, we have a strong, experienced, and above all, determined team of the best food makers and shopkeepers in Britain.

“We promise to work as hard as we can for customers, suppliers, and all stakeholders to keep our shops operating as smoothly as possible.”

How to manage coronavirus anxiety

Morrisons announced on Tuesday it is creating 3,500 jobs to meet surging demand for its home delivery service caused by the pandemic.

The chain said it would be recruiting 2,500 pickers and drivers while hiring about 1,000 people to work in distribution centres.

It is also planning a new call centre for those without access to online shopping, plus the launch of a new range of simple-to-order food parcels from next Monday.