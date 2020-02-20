morgan-stanley-buying-e*trade-for-$13-billion

By Aimee Picchi

February 20, 2020
Morgan Stanley said Thursday that it is buying online brokerage E*Trade for $13 billion, an acquisition that will expand the Wall Street’s firm into managing accounts for smaller investors.
E*Trade will bring 5.2 million client accounts with over $360 billion of retail client assets to Morgan Stanley, which caters to wealthier clients. The investment bank’s 3 million customers have a combined $2.7 trillion in assets. Morgan Stanley said E*Trade CEO Mike Pizzi will remain with the company after the acquisition and continue to run the brokerage firm. E*Trade has come under pressure in recent months amid a fee-cutting battle from rivals such as Charles Schwab, which has cut its trading fees to zero. And in November, Schwab and TD Ameritrade announced they would merge, creating a powerhouse rival. 
This is a developing story.

