Coronavirus is likely to return “year on year” and millions of Britons will need to become infected to control the impact of the disease, the government’s chief scientific advisor has said.

Sir Patrick Vallance told Sky News around 60% of the UK population would need to contract the deadly COVID-19 in order for society to develop “herd immunity” from future outbreaks.

It comes as Boris Johnson warned up to 10,000 people in the UK could be infected , and warned families that many more would face the early deaths of loved ones.

Sir Patrick also warned the UK was currently on a trajectory that was about four weeks behind Italy, which has become the epicentre of Europe’s outbreak.

“We think this virus is likely to be one that comes year on year, becomes like a seasonal virus,” he told Sky News.

“Communities will become immune to it and that’s going to be an important part of controlling this longer term.

“About 60% is the sort of figure you need to get herd immunity.”

Sir Patrick later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Government’s approach is also about flattening the “broader peak” of the epidemic.

“What we don’t want is everybody to end up getting it in a short period of time so we swamp and overwhelm NHS services – that’s the flattening of the peak,” he said.

“You can’t stop it, so you should end up with a broader peak during which time you’d anticipate that more people would get immunity to this. That in itself becomes a protective part of this process.”

Sir Patrick Vallance (AP)

Asked why the UK has delayed shutting down schools, Sir Patrick said a closure now would see educational establishments shut down for “many months”.

He said it is not yet clear if any children have transmitted the illness and that most experience only mild Covid-19 symptoms.

He added: “Children, of course, aren’t going to separate for long periods, they are going to go and do other things together.

“And they may go and stay with grandma, one of those in the most vulnerable group.”

He told LBC radio that the pandemic would “go on for months” rather than weeks.

“We need to make sure we do the right thing at the right stage to have the biggest impact,” he said.

“And the measures that were announced yesterday, which were that anybody with mild symptoms, which are a fever, a raised temperature or a cough, should stay at home. That’s not a trivial change.

“That is going to have a big impact of many people staying at home for a week.

“It is one of the things that can have the biggest impact in terms of reducing the transmissibility and ability of the virus to spread quickly across the population.”

His comments come after the Prime Minister’s response to the outbreak was criticised for not going far enough.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt questioned the Government’s decision not to cancel large gatherings.

Asked on BBC Newsnight what he thought about the decision not to cancel large gatherings, Mr Hunt, chair of the House of Commons Health select committee, said: “I think it is surprising and concerning that we’re not doing any of it at all when we have just four weeks before we get to the stage that Italy is at.

“You would have thought that every single thing we do in that four weeks would be designed to slow the spread of people catching the virus.”

He added that he is “personally surprised that we’re still allowing external visits to care homes”.

When asked about the lock-down measures deployed by Italy, Sir Patrick said that it was “impossible” for a country to attempt to self-isolate its entire population.

“It is impossible, I think,” he said. “And also, when you’ve got it inside the country, it would be difficult to stop that spread.”

It comes as France became one of the latest European countries to close all schools, universities and nurseries, while in the US, all major sport has been suspended and Broadway performances have been stopped for a month.

On Thursday, Ireland announced the closure of all schools and childcare facilities and other public spaces such as museums, while Scotland banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

Mr Johnson told reporters at a press conference on Thursday: “We’ve all got to be clear: this is the worst public health crisis for a generation.

“It is going to spread further and I must level with you, I must level with the British public: many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

He said that from now on, people with even mild coronavirus symptoms, including a continuous cough or high temperature, must stay at home for at least seven days.

School trips abroad should be stopped, people over 70 with serious medical conditions are being told not to go on cruises, and officials warned the advice is likely to develop so that entire households could be told to self-isolate.

The Government said it would not move to close schools yet as the evidence for its effectiveness is lacking, though this will be kept under review.

It is also considering banning large events, mostly due to the burden such events place on public services.