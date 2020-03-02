🔥More than 90 per cent say taxpayers should not have to pay for Harry and Meghan's security, poll finds🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

More than nine out of 10 Good Morning Britain viewers say that taxpayers should not have to pay the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security bill, a poll has found.

Some 14,000 people answered the show’s poll on Twitter, which asked: “Should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Harry, Meghan and Archie’s protection.”

An overwhelming 90.6 per cent of people answered “no”, with just 9.4 per cent answering “yes”.

The results were revealed by presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Monday morning.

They were joined by Princess Diana’s former protection officer Ken Wharfe, who argued the Queen should foot the couple’s bill due to the threat of someone kidnapping Archie.

“Archie is probably the biggest threat to the family than the parents, there’s a real risk of kidnap, given the publicity, a lot of it being more negative now than before,” he said.

Mr Wharfe then went on to suggest that Diana’s car crash death in 1997 was partly due to the fact she had not used proper royal protection officers.

Joining him on the panel was Ateh Jewel, who said the British public had a “duty” to pay for Harry and Meghan’s security.

“He’s still sixth in line to the throne,’ she said.

“I think it’s our duty as British taxpayers to take care of them, not throw them to the wolves.”

Host Morgan, 53, suggested the couple should pay for their own security as they are looking to make money in the private sector.

He then hit out at their decision to leave Archie alone in Canada while they visit the UK.

“I mean, I’ve had four kids and the rule was always both parents wouldn’t be out of the country at the same time when my kids were that young,” he said.