🔥More than 700 Italy coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the total rises to 6,820🔥

More than 700 people died after being infected with coronavirus in Italy on Tuesday, the country’s emergency management agency has said.

The announcement of 743 deaths ends a decline in fatalities over previous days.

Monday and Sunday saw 602 and 650 deaths respectively, following 793 fatalities on Saturday – the highest number on any day since the outbreak began in February.

6,820 people in total have died after contracting Covid-19 in Italy, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

The northern region of Lombardy remains the hardest hit, with 4,178 deaths by Tuesday, up from Monday’s figure of 3,776.

Italy has had more than 69,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 8,326 people have recovered so far.

(Getty Images)

Italy has been hit harder by coronavirus than any other country, with more deaths associated with the disease than China, where the virus originated.

The entire country has been quarantined since March 9 in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Italians can only leave their homes to buy food or medicine.

The lockdown’s original end date of April 3 has been postponed indefinitely, with healthcare systems struggling to care for the large numbers of sick people.